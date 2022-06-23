Chael Sonnen notes why a 'rule is being broken' to make Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3

Chael Sonnen believes Max Holloway won his first two encounters with Alexander Volkanovski. According to 'The American Gangster', the controversy surrounding both decisions is why we'll see a trilogy bout between the two at UFC 276.

Sonnen also believes that a 'rule is being broken' to make the third fight come to fruition. 'Uncle Chael' noted that Colby Covington and Robert Whittaker failed to land a third title shot in their respective divisions after coming up short against the champions in their first two meetings. However, Sonnen believes there was a need to tie up some 'loose ends' in the case of Volkanovski and Holloway. The 45-year-old recently said on an episode of Beyond The Fight:

"I think he [Volkanovski] lost both fights to Max... Even though that's not being talked about, it's the whole reason we're seeing part three. Colby Covington is the number one ranked guy in the world without question and cannot get a world title fight. Well, because he's already done it twice. Robert Whittaker is the number one contender for sure... He can't get a title fight. Well, because he's already had it twice. That rule is being broken for Max and it's for the reason I just stated."

Alexander Volkanovski's coach says that 'The Great' is motivated by people saying Max Holloway is better

Alexander Volkanovski outclassed Max Holloway in a closely contested fight to be crowned the featherweight champ at UFC 245 in December 2019. The rematch next year was an even closer affair, with many believing 'Blessed' was robbed in the split decision loss.

'The Great' will look to establish himself as arguably the greatest featherweight of all time with a victory over Holloway in their upcoming trilogy fight at UFC 276. Volkanovski's coach from Bangtao Muay Thai & MMA, Frank Hickman, claims that the featherweight champ is motivated by comparisons to Holloway. Hickman told South China Morning Post in a recent interview:

“Like Volk said, this fight excites him, because people still say Holloway’s a great, great fighter, and that he’s better than Alex. So that gets Alex up in the morning, that gets him motivated, gets him going. He’s excited and looking forward to the challenge.”

