He's gotta get that over with' - Dana White thinks Alexander Volkanovski must fight Max Holloway again

Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway may fight again to settle the score according to UFC boss Dana White. Max Holloway came up short in their rematch for the 145-pound title at UFC 251, in what was considered by many to be a controversial split decision. With fans and experts pushing for a trilogy between the two, a final nod of approval from White for the fight is all that remains.

On December 14th, 2019, former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway and then number one contender Alexander Volkanovski were set to square-off at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The bout was slated for the title and had a mammoth crowd brimming with anticipation. Both fighters managed to go the full distance of twenty-five minutes, leaving the fight in the hands of the judges. Volkanovski was then pronounced the new UFC Featherweight Champion before a rematch with Holloway was quickly readied up.

Did Alexander Volkanovski really win in his rematch against Max Holloway?

Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway fought for a second time at UFC 251, seven months after their first encounter in Vegas. This time, after the full-quota of five five-minute rounds, the judges at Fight Island scored the fight in favor of Volkanovski via split decision. This left a bitter taste in the mouths of fans and experts who immediately demanded a third and final match.

Video: In his first interview since UFC 251, Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) looks back at the title rematch against Alex Volkanovski in July, and then looks ahead to 2021. Also talked Ortega, Khabib, Conor, Dustin and much more. https://t.co/RyArnaTx34 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 14, 2020

Currently, Max Holloway is coming off of a stellar performance against Calvin Kattar. Following the unanimous decision victory, Holloway is eagerly waiting for the right opportunity for a trilogy against Alexander Volkanovski. However, with 'The Great' expected to defend his 145-pound crown against Brian 'T-City' Ortega, what's next for Holloway remains unclear.

Following his retirement from MMA at UFC 249, Henry Cejudo is another prospective fighter in line for Volkanovski. Willing to make the move to a higher weight class, the 'King of Cringe' has had his eyes set on the featherweight title ever since his UFC exit. Elucidating that a possible return is viable only if it's against Volkanovski, Cejudo has received little to no attention from Dana White, thus far.

Cringe Friday Maaaahhhaaa! 🐐 don’t think I’ve forgotten about you, you over grown baboon. @alexvolkanovski C4 coming soon. 🏆🏆🏆+🏆 @theschmo312 pic.twitter.com/EofK9FfBtT — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 19, 2021

With Brian Ortega set to face Alexander Volkanovski for the belt at UFC 260, who do you think could be a potential contender for Max Holloway? Should Dana White look at the possibility of matching up Max Holloway with number-three ranked Zabit Magomedsharipov?

