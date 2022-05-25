"Why would you want to fight your greatest threat?" - Chael Sonnen down plays possibility of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Charles Oliveira matchup

Chael Sonnen is not optimistic about a Charles Oliveira vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov mega-fight coming to fruition. According to 'The American Gangster', Oliveira does not have much incentive to fight the Dagestani legend.

Sonnen claims that every fighter strives to get the easiest matchup with the most lucrative payday. While the former UFC middleweight acknowledged that there are exceptions, he believes we shouldn't hastily decide that Oliveira isn't a part of the very same camp.

Sonnen further questioned why 'Do Bronx' would want to fight an opponent whom fans have deemed to be his biggest threat. The 45-year-old recently said on YouTube:

"Every fighter does the same thing. He makes the most money for the easiest fight he could possibly get. Why would a fighter ever want that conversation to end? There are scenarios for sure. There are true competitors that are here for nothing else than to prove that point. For sure. But to assume that Charles is. It's a big assumption. Why would Charles want anyone, that you the audience, who he listens to has deemed his greatest threat. Why would you want to fight your greatest threat?"

Watch Sonnen's YouTube video below:

Fans and pundits alike have been suggesting a superfight between Charles Oliveira and Khabib Nurmagomedov since the Brazilian's latest victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 274. However, 'The Eagle' remains firm on his retirement stance and is rooting for his close friend and teammate Islam Makhachev to make a title bid against 'Do Bronx'.

When Chael Sonnen compared Charles Olivera and Khabib Nurmagomedov's victories over Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje

Both Charles Oliveira and Khabib Nurmagomedov finished staple lightweight contenders Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje during their stay atop the division. While 'The Eagle' put Gaethje to sleep with a triangle choke in the second round at UFC 254, Oliveira submitted 'The Highlight' with a rear-naked choke in the opening frame of the UFC 274 headliner.

Meanwhile, both Nurmagomedov and 'Do Bronx' submitted 'The Diamond' in round three but the Brazilian did the same nearly a minute faster.

However, Chael Sonnen doesn't think the numbers justify the true nature of these fights. According to 'The American Gangster', Nurmagomedov's wins were far more dominant even though 'The Eagle' took his time. The 45-year-old said in an earlier YouTube video:

"Oliveira beat Dustin Poirier 61 seconds faster than Khabib, that’s true. Charles beat Justin Gaethje four minutes faster than Khabib. I watched all four of those fights and came to the conclusion that Khabib beat these guys easier than Oliveira... It did seem as though for Khabib, even if he took his time, mauled and dominated in a much different fashion, that’s my true opinion”

Watch the full video below:

