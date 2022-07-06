MMA's 'Bad Guy' Chael Sonnen pokes fun on Twitter at ultimate WWE babyface John Cena 

John Cena has been an active user on Twitter by posting his inspirational words over the years. But UFC veteran Chael Sonnen wasted no time in seeing the funny side of things.

Cena earlier shared a tweet via his account saying:

"Onward doesn’t always have to be forward. Onward can mean accepting and processing setbacks, working thru them, absorbing the lesson they yield. Onward."

"Ummm, no. It definitely does mean forward."

Replying to the tweet by 16-time World Champion John Cena, Chael Sonnen cheekily retweeted:

"Ummm, no. It definitely does mean forward."

John Cena, who spent nearly two decades in WWE, has now moved to Hollywood featuring in the TV series Peacemaker and the Fast and Furious franchise. Sonnen, meanwhile, has admitted in the past to receiving an offer to participate in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32. On the “In This Corner” podcast in 2018, Sonnen revealed:

“I don’t think so and I kind of pissed those guys off. I was asked to be a contestant in a [battle royal] and I wasn’t against it, but I just couldn’t get the date."

The 45-year-old even stated that he was hopeful of a debut in WWE, but things did not fall into place ahead of the mega event.

Chael Sonnen hypes up Alexander Volkanovski-Khabib Nurmagomedov clash

The Australian's sensational form in the UFC has seen him want to move up from his division to fight for the lightweight title. However, Chael Sonnen believes that a former champion would be the ideal opponent for him.

Sonnen said a few weeks back on his podcast:

"If we’re going to move him up to '55... we’re going to find out how good this son of a b**ch is. All right, great, put him in there with Khabib. Let’s just get this over with. Well, Khabib has taken down 100% of his opponents and nobody’s yet to take down Volkanovski... it gets interesting.

While Nurmagomedov announced his retirement in 2021, Volkanovski is slowly replicating the dominance shown by the Russian in the lightweight division. Will Nurmagomedov come out of retirement to face the king of the featherweights?

