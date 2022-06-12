"I don't think there could have been a worse time for Jon Jones to leave" - Chael Sonnen lauds Jiri Prochazka, Glover Teixeira and Jan Blachowicz for bringing the 205lbs division back to life

Chael Sonnen recently questioned Jon Jones' decision to leave the 205-pound division to pursue a run at heavyweight. Speaking to The Mac Life following UFC 275, Sonnen discussed Jones' pursuit of the heavyweight gold at a time when the 205-pound division is flourishing.

'The American Gangster' pointed out the lack of exciting matchups for Jones at heavyweight and opined that the 205-pound weight class is full of new and exciting matchups for the former champion:

"I don't think there could have been a worse time for Jon Jones to leave on a pursuit of a heavyweight championship. He left because people were showing up to his fights dressed up as empty seats, right? He just couldn't draw."

The former two-division title challenger added:

"These guys [at 205 pounds] have done a great job of coming in and captivating our imagination... I could think of one fight that I want to see Jones do at heavyweight and this is with Francis Ngannou, but the one fight I want to see is Stipe [Miocic]. I could name five fights at light heavyweight that I would be very very curious and I couldn't have said that two years ago. In all fairness to Jon Jones, I really think that's a fun division if he was to be back in it right now."

Watch Chael Sonnen question Jones' heavyweight move in the video below:

Chael Sonnen names Curtis Blaydes as the hardest fight for Jon Jones at heavyweight

Chael Sonnen finds Francis Ngannous and Stipe Miocic as the two most exciting matchups for Jones in the heavyweight division. However, 'The Bad Guy' believes that the toughest challenge for the former light heavyweight champion will be Curtis Blaydes.

During an episode of his Bad Guy Inc podcast, Sonnen named Blaydes as the "hardest fight" for 'Bones'. He also noted that he finds Stipe Miocic to be the best active fighter in the division. Sonnen said:

"The hardest fight in the heavyweight division right now for Jon Jones is Curtis Blaydes. I'm not ready to word that differently. I'm not ready to tell you guys that absent Jon Jones, the best heavyweight out there is Curtis Blaydes. I'm not ready to do that but I'm damn close. I still believe it's Stipe."

Watch Chael Sonnen discuss Jones and Blaydes in the video below:

Jones relinquished his light heavyweight title after a unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes in February 2020. 'Bones' has since been plotting a switch to the heavyweight division and his much-anticipated octagon return could soon become a reality.

The former 205-pounder is expected to take on Stipe Miocic in his heavyweight debut later this year for the interim belt, but the fight is yet to be made official.

