"I would probably make a case for Conor" - Chael Sonnen reveals what stopped him from supporting Conor McGregor's attacks on Daniel Cormier

Former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight title contender Chael Sonnen said he'd have supported Conor McGregor's attacks on Daniel Cormier were it not for one thing. Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, 'The American Gangster' said that McGregor deleting the tweets is what turned him away. Sonnen said:

"Conor has since deleted the tweets, which I think is my bigger problem because now there's no way to defend him. I would probably have been of the mind of 'Conor's out there entertaining, he's doing what Conor does, great job Conor!' I would probably make a case for McGregor. I can't do that when he deletes it because now that means that he wishes he hand't said it."

The MMA veteran continued by saying that deleting the tweets automatically makes it impossible to defend the person in question.

"There's no way for Conor's defenders to defend him when he publicly declares 'I'm wrong, I wish I wouldn't have done it' which is what deleted it is."

Chael Sonnen has defended Conor McGregor's controversial statements in the past

The MMA community seemed extremely polarized following Conor McGregor's UFC 264 post-fight octagon interview. In an uncharacteristic display of anger, the Irishman hurled insults at Dustin Poirier and his wife, allegedly threatening them by making gun signs.

However, Chael Sonnen believes that Conor McGregor's words were an act of entertainment rather than bad intentions. 'The American Gangster' said in a video:

"Did he insult Poirier's wife, or, did he entertain? And that's a very fair question. If that is truly who he is, some of the stuff that you're seeing, he's a scumbag. Plenty of them out there, he goes into that bucket. But you don't know that. I don't think that we know that"

In another video, Sonnen stated that Conor McGregor's actions in the aftermath of his horrific leg injury were nothing short of genius.

"To watch Conor do this, I gotta give him so much credit. It was a genius at work. It's a disciplined man at work, making sure that he has a job to come back to tomorrow."

Chael Sonnen continued lauding Conor McGregor's presence of mind by saying:

"Conor not only didn't go into shock or, if he did, hid it better than anybody else, he's also got a visual known as the foot and which he's forced to look at, and he still cut a promo. He still had the wits about him to stay in business."

