“There is only one match that could give Jon problem” - Chael Sonnen on which fighter he thinks could trouble Jon Jones at heavyweight

Chael Sonnen has named the fighter he believes could give Jon Jones trouble at heavyweight. The fighter in question is No.4-ranked UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes.

In an edition of Beyond the Fight, Sonnen alluded to the fact that many foresee Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic as Jones’ toughest potential matchups.

Sonnen highlighted that Ngannou, the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, is yet to re-sign with the UFC. Even if he does sign a new UFC contract, he’s unlikely to compete until 2023 as he continues to rehabilitate his knee injury. Additionally, Sonnen insinuated that former UFC heavyweight champion Miocic hasn’t revealed when he’ll return.

The consensus is that Miocic could return to fight Jones for the interim UFC heavyweight title in September. Nevertheless, there's been no official word from the promotion on the matchup as yet.

Considering the aforementioned variables at play, ‘The American Gangster’ opined that Curtis Blaydes would be the ideal challenge for Jones in the latter’s heavyweight debut. Sonnen stated:

“Now, absent of Francis and for whatever reason not having Stipe as of yet, what do you do? There is only one match that could give Jon problem, where Jon’s really going to have to work. You get a strategy, you’re going to work, you’re going to run into a couple of positions. That’s just Curtis Blaydes.”

He added:

“Nobody is clamoring to see Curtis Blaydes versus Jon Jones, but I’m sharing with you the only one on paper that would have a chance of doing anything. I’m not even saying win. I’m not even saying upset him. I’m saying make him burn some calories. It’s Curtis Blaydes.”

Sonnen also noted that a fun stylistic matchup against a bigger heavyweight like Derrick Lewis would be intriguing for Jones. Alternatively, the former UFC fighter indicated that ‘Bones’ could go back to the light heavyweight division that he ruled for about a decade.

Watch Sonnen discuss the Jones-Blaydes matchup in the video below:

Yorgan De Castro on a potential fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic

Intriguingly, Chael Sonnen also addressed Jon Jones’ training partner Yorgan De Castro’s comments regarding Jones' possible retirement in the near future. Speaking to MMA Fighting, Castro noted that the 34-year-old Jones claimed he'd have just three more fights and then retire.

Furthermore, Castro notably weighed in on a possible Jones-Miocic heavyweight matchup. Praising the 255-pound Jones’ cardio, he predicted that 'Bones' will run through Miocic.

“The Stipe fight will be perfect. Stipe weighs the same and has good boxing. I think Jones will run through Stipe… I think [Jones] will take him down and win by TKO. He’s been waiting two years for this.”

