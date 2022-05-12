"I think that fight happens" - Curtis Blaydes gives take on potential Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic matchup

Curtis Blaydes has put forth his opinion regarding the highly-anticipated heavyweight fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. Former UFC light heavyweight champion 'Bones' is expected to make his long-awaited heavyweight debut this year and take on former UFC heavyweight champion Miocic.

The Jones-Miocic matchup is rumored to be taking place in September. However, it's yet to be officially announced by the UFC. Speaking to James Lynch for MiddleEasy, Blaydes asserted that their fight will indeed come to fruition.

Additionally, ‘Razor’ opined that the Jones-Miocic matchup will probably have an interim UFC heavyweight title at stake.

Curtis Blaydes is set to face Tom Aspinall in a pivotal heavyweight showdown at UFC London on July 23rd. Meanwhile, former interim UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane is expected to fight Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris on September 3rd.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



An official location has not been announced, but the event has been targeted for Paris. It would mark the UFC's first trip to France. Both Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa have agreed to fight on Sept. 3, officials confirmed to @bokamotoESPN An official location has not been announced, but the event has been targeted for Paris. It would mark the UFC's first trip to France. Both Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa have agreed to fight on Sept. 3, officials confirmed to @bokamotoESPN. An official location has not been announced, but the event has been targeted for Paris. It would mark the UFC's first trip to France. https://t.co/AoI5nyAE9I

It’s believed that the winner of both the aforementioned fights will enter the title picture later this year. In his interview with Lynch, Blaydes addressed the upcoming top-tier heavyweight matchups and stated:

“I think it [Jon Jones versus Stipe Miocic] happens. I think that fight happens. And then, like I said, the winner of me versus [Tom] Aspinall is going to get the winner of Ciryl Gane and [Tai] Tuivasa. And then, the winner of Jon and Stipe gets to hang out because, obviously, they have the belt, the interim belt. They get to wait, and then maybe, it’ll be up to them who they want to fight next. I don’t know for sure about that one, but I do believe that fight’s gonna happen. I do.”

Watch Curtis Blaydes’ conversation with James Lynch in the video below:

Jon Jones suggests that the UFC is delaying his fight against Stipe Miocic

During a recent Instagram Q&A session, Jon Jones issued a rather cryptic statement regarding his fight against Stipe Miocic. Jones – who hasn’t competed since February 2020 – alleged that the UFC is delaying his fight against Miocic. Responding to a question regarding his comeback, ‘Bones’ said:

"Somebody said when am I fighting again? I’m hoping to fight Stipe [Miocic] maybe September. I don’t really know. UFC has been playing them games."

Watch the clip below:

Meanwhile, following his win over Ciryl Gane in January, UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has been out of action due to knee injury issues. Ngannou has also been involved in a contract dispute with the UFC.

The Gane matchup was the last fight on Ngannou’s contract, and he’s yet to re-sign with the UFC. Many believe that Jones and Miocic will square off for the interim UFC heavyweight title in September and could possibly face 'The Predator' for the undisputed title in 2023.

BONY @JonnyBones Stipe is saying that he will be at his absolute peak in September. I’m disappointed but patient, I want the heavyweight goat at his absolute best. I’ll wait until September. No excuses Stipe is saying that he will be at his absolute peak in September. I’m disappointed but patient, I want the heavyweight goat at his absolute best. I’ll wait until September. No excuses

Edited by David Andrew