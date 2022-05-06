UFC's been playing games - Jon Jones unsure about September return against Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones can’t say for certain that he will return to the octagon this September. He feels that his fight against Stipe Miocic is being delayed due to the UFC "playing them games."

During a recent Q&A session with fans on Instagram, 'Bones' was asked when he would fight again. The former UFC titleholder replied that he’s targeting a September bout against Stipe Miocic, but other factors are delaying the bout:

"Somebody said when am I fighting again? I’m hoping to fight Stipe [Miocic] maybe September. I don’t really know. UFC has been playing them games."

Watch Jon Jones discuss his potential September return at 1:58 of the video below:

In a previous tweet, Jon Jones wrote that September was a date picked by Miocic, who wanted to be in peak condition for their fight. ‘Bones’ stated that he’s willing to wait till then to fight the "heavyweight goat" at his best:

"Stipe is saying that he will be at his absolute peak in September. I’m disappointed but patient, I want the heavyweight goat at his absolute best. I’ll wait until September. No excuses"

The 34-year-old last fought at UFC 247 back in 2020. Since then, the former two-time light heavyweight champion has had his share of issues, both of a legal and personal nature. All this has led to his prolonged hiatus, during which time he announced his move to the heavyweight division to fight Stipe Miocic. According to UFC president Dana White, the former heavyweight champion has agreed to fight Jones.

Jon Jones posts a video of him lifting weights and working on his strength

For the entirety of his storied MMA career, Jon Jones has been competing in the light heavyweight division. This proved to be a wise decision, as he compiled an impressive 26-1-1 (NC) professional record and twice won UFC gold.

So it came as a surprise when, during his break, he announced that he wanted to compete in a higher weight class. This presents a new set of challenges for Jones, who will be facing bigger and stronger opponents, Miocic included. Both are of the same height, but Miocic is much heavier than Jones.

To prepare for the encounter, Jones has decided to work on his muscles. Most recently, he posted a video on Instagram showing himself lifting weights and working on his strength.

Interestingly enough, the video is accompanied by Nirvana’s song titled 'Something in the Way'. This might be a hint that there is something ahead for Jones in terms of his return.

