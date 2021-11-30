Chael Sonnen reveals he looked for Hasbulla in the UFC rankings when Rafael Fiziev called him out

Chael Sonnen has made many jokes and poked fun at a lot of fighters in his career. So, seeing 'The American Gangster' get duped by Rafael Fiziev when he called out Hasbulla Magomedov felt like karma.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Fiziev called out Hasbulla. Be careful what you ask for son…. Fiziev called out Hasbulla. Be careful what you ask for son…. https://t.co/s3PkMCOUpL

In a recent installment of his YouTube series Beyond The Fight, Chael Sonnen explained his frustration after looking up Hasbulla in the UFC rankings. Sonnen remarked:

"In his [Rafael Fiziev] moment in front of a sold-out arena. On a platform, on a microphone. He calls out Hasbulla... I don't know what a Hasbulla is when Fiziev says it. But, I was excited, I was excited to go into the rankings and look up who Hasbulla is because I just became a Fiziev fan… It was one of the great callouts and then I find that Hasbulla is a child, that it was a joke. Now, I'm p**sed!"

Rafael Fiziev's joke was lost on the 44-year-old, who didn't seem to be well versed in meme culture. 'Mini Khabib' has risen to fame, with the help of Khabib Nurmagomedov, because of his child-like appearance.

Chael Sonnen took to Twitter to ask his fans for more insight on the Dagestani internet star. He remarked that the "gimmick stinks" as he was undoubtedly still upset over Fiziev's shananigans.

Chael Sonnen @ChaelSonnen Explain Abdu to me. I know Hasbulla and the entire gimmick stinks, but appears to have staying power. Fill me in on Abdu and why he and Hesbulls have heat. Explain Abdu to me. I know Hasbulla and the entire gimmick stinks, but appears to have staying power. Fill me in on Abdu and why he and Hesbulls have heat.

"There's a chance"- Chael Sonnen discusses Hasbulla's chances of being in the UFC.

Chael Sonnen investigated the validity of Hasbulla Magomedov potentially joining the UFC ranks. 'The American Gangster' felt the need to expand on the social media sensation's story and explained it to his fans.

In the same episode of Beyond The Fight, Sonnen explained the nuances associated with Hasbulla joining the UFC.

“Dana White has served this story better than anybody by saying, I'm going to quote Dana, 'The chances of Hasbulla fighting in the UFC are better than zero.' So you're saying there's a chance, right? There's a chance you're going to put Hasbulla in the UFC. Well, let's see what that looks like because he only has one opponent, as I see it, which is this Abdu... if the story I'm hearing is true and Abdu is eight years old then that simply can't happen."

