"Once the gavel comes down, it's officially a lie" - Chael Sonnen suggests Amber Heard should apologize instead of restating her previous claims

Chael Sonnen wonders who is advising Amber Heard on her moves. Heard recently claimed that she will stand by her accusations about former husband Johnny Depp after losing the infamous trial against him.

According to Sonnen, it isn't wise of Heard to restate her claims after they were proven to be a lie in court. 'The American Gangster' believes it was fair for Heard to exercise her freedom of speech while the trial was underway.

However, the former UFC fighter noted that her claims officially became a lie the moment the verdict was passed. Sonnen recently said on YouTube:

"Like, a week ago when this was still being deliberated, it was fair game for her to come out and make those claims. Once the gavel comes down, it's officially a lie. So for her to do an interview this morning restating those things when they've already been proven a lie and now there's a prejudice, he walks her a** right back in there."

'Uncle Chael' believes the best course of action for Heard is to law low at the moment and offer a straightout apology once she resurfaced. The 45-year-old continued:

"If you are in her place, you take your oars out of the water, you lay absolutely low and when you resurface... You know what you do, you do the hardest thing in the world which no human being wants to do, you apologise."

Johnny Depp's team responds to Amber Heard

Amber Heard recently sat down with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie in her first interview since losing her public trial against Johnny Depp. Heard promised to 'stand by' all her accusations against her former husband and also claimed to still love him. Her comments came after an anonymous juror claimed that the Justice League star's testimony was received as 'crocodile tears' by the jury.

Depp's team responded to Heard's comments, accusing her of being fixated on the trial while her former husband tried to move on. They further accused Heard of re-imagining a case, the verdict on which has already been passed.

“It’s unfortunate that while Johnny is looking to move forward with his life, the defendant and her team are back to repeating, reimagining and re-litigating matters that have already been decided by the court and a verdict that was unequivocally decided by a jury in Johnny’s favor,” Depp's team told NBC News. h/t independent.co.uk

