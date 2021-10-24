Chael Sonnen suggests Dana White could promote a fight between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul instead of forcing Stockton native to honor last fight on UFC contract

Chael Sonnen has suggested a potential partnership between Dana White and Jake Paul's promoter, Showtime.

Earlier today, the UFC president confirmed that Nate Diaz only has one fight left on his contract. The development has led to speculation that the Stockton native could do business with Paul after fighting out his current deal. However, Sonnen believes it doesn't have to be that way.

On his YouTube show, the former UFC middleweight played out a scenario in which White and Showtime could work together to make Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul happen. According to Sonnen:

"If you're advising Nate – and I'm using Nate as UFC fighter, it could be anybody – if you're advising him and you've been through this... and you see a clause that legally prevents you, you're not legally wrong – that contract and that clause is very binding. But if you can get the meeting, why try to exclude Dana? That's a little bit of a d*** move, no? Does Dana go on and do business without you? Then why would you wanna do it without him? Why not include him? At least have the conversation, at least say, 'Can we go and do this together?'"

Dana White rules out working with Showtime and Jake Paul

UFC president Dana White has shown that he's willing to do business with Showtime in the past. White and the UFC were involved in promoting the blockbuster boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor in 2017.

However, White is seemingly not keen on the idea of working with Jake Paul anytime soon based on a previous interview. Speaking to Kyle Forgeard and Bob Menery on the Full Send podcast in August, the UFC head honcho said:

"It's just not what I do. There's a market for that. I mean, he can fight a different type of celebrity every week and there's gonna be a segment of the population that wants to pay for that and see it. But that's not what I do. I put the best against the best."

For now, though, a Paul-Diaz crossover match is off the table as the YouTube star is reportedly set to fight up-and-comer Tommy Fury.

