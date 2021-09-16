"That's one of those matches that needs to happen" - Chael Sonnen suggests Jorge Masvidal to defend BMF belt against Nick Diaz

Jorge Masvidal is one of the most high-profile fighters in the UFC. He is a fan favorite capable of pushing up pay-per-view numbers for the world's biggest MMA promotion.

Since losing to UFC welterweight titleholder Kamaru Usman during a rematch in April this year, Masvidal has been unsure regarding his future. When asked about his next fight while commentating at the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort event last Saturday, he couldn't answer.

Former UFC fighter and ESPN analyst Chael Sonnen feels there's only one option for Jorge Masvidal next, and that's the Diaz brothers.

"Who is Jorge Masvidal gonna fight next? It seems to be a question that comes up often. Masvidal participated in commentary over the weekend at Triller, got asked this question and didn't have an answer. He doesn't come out and offer to defend the BMF belt. I'm not sure why. It would be massive. I believe the announcement for Masvidal's next fight is being put on hold barring the outcome of Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler (at UFC 266)."

"I'm not completely convinced the outcome matters. It would seem as though if you have a ready, willing and able Nick Diaz, boom, we got your opponent! That's one of those matches that needs to happen. But the Diaz brothers have a code. And if Nick feels that's his little brother's (Nate Diaz) fight, he won't take it. So there are a few things that have to happen," said Chael Sonnen.

Watch Chael Sonnen discuss Jorge Masvidal's next opponent below:

Jake Paul challenges Dana White to let Jorge Masvidal fight him

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul loves to pull Dana White's leg. He's been calling out the UFC president for underpaying his fighters.

'The Problem Child' has already defeated two former welterweights from the world's biggest MMA promotion — Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Now, he's gone one step further by challenging Dana White to allow Jorge Masvidal, an active member of the UFC roster, to fight him. However, White is unlikely to release the 'Gamebred' fighter for the one-off boxing bout.

There was talk that former UFC welterweight champion Woodley would get a rematch against Jake Paul, provided he gets an 'I love Jake Paul' tattoo. However, Paul said time was up for 'The Chosen One' to honor the bet.

He is now determined to clash with either Masvidal or Tommy Fury, the half-brother of heavyweight boxing champ Tyson Fury.

