Dana White probably felt betrayed - Chael Sonnen on Francis Ngannou entering the ring after Tyson Fury's win over Dillian Whyte

Chael Sonnen thinks Dana White "probably felt betrayed" by Francis Ngannou's in-ring appearance with Tyson Fury.

Following his knockout win over Dillian Whyte on Saturday, 'The Gypsy King' invited Ngannou to join him during his post-fight interview. The pair of heavyweight superstars then took the opportunity to promote what they're cooking up – a boxing-MMA hybrid exhibition match.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA

Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury in a boxing ring with MMA gloves. Hybrid rules. That's the pitch. Wow. #FuryWhyte Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury in a boxing ring with MMA gloves. Hybrid rules. That's the pitch. Wow. #FuryWhyte https://t.co/lAnGPuSrX7

According to Sonnen, Ngannou's participation most definitely hurt the UFC president's feelings. The MMA analyst, on his YouTube show, said:

"Look, I would imagine that Dana probably felt betrayed. He probably had his feelings hurt. He would never tell you. He'd probably tell you he's pissed off or he'll tell you he didn't care at all, but he probably was betrayed a little bit, he really was."

Sonnen continued:

"Francis Ngannou was there. Francis knew he was going. Francis is under contract with Dana. Did Francis' team let Dana know he was going to be there? That he was going in the ring for somebody else? That this was going to be broadcast around the world? Because when Francis got in there the announcers were already queued. Those announcers knew and they knew to sell it."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Ngannou is currently at a standstill with the UFC regarding his contract. 'The Predator' made it clear that the only way he will re-sign with the company is if he's allowed to pursue professional boxing on top of a significant pay bump.

Chael Sonnen thinks Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury need Dana White to promote their exhibition

Chael Sonnen also pointed out that Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury would need Dana White's help, even if Ngannou's contract issues were to be resolved. 'The American Gangster' said:

"Let's say we work all those things through. Who are you gonna go to to promote the fight? I think that person is out there. I think Chael is genuinely ignorant on the topic, but who? It's a fair question by me. People that know the business aren't gonna do it. You're not gonna get Eddie Hearn to do it, just so you understand. Bob Arum's not gonna take that risk. Don King is all but out of the business and doesn't have distribution anyway. Oscar De La Hoya is all but out of the business and doesn't have distribution anyway. So you don't have a ton of options."

Meanwhile, it appears that Ngannou has been doing his due diligence to repair his relationship with the UFC. During a recent interview on The MMA Hour, he revealed that he had a meeting with the organization's UFC Chief Business Officer (CBO) Hunter Campbell a week ago to "clear the air."

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



Full story: Francis Ngannou wants no part of a new UFC deal unless he can face Tyson FuryFull story: bit.ly/3OzOIzX Francis Ngannou wants no part of a new UFC deal unless he can face Tyson Fury 👀Full story: bit.ly/3OzOIzX https://t.co/7dQMHHhJ9u

Edited by C. Naik