Chael Sonnen has the ultimate response to Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou coming face-to-face at PFL event

Right now, it feels like the fight on everyone's lips, including those of former UFC star Chael Sonnen, is Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou.

Despite the clamor for it, a potential bout between the two appears unlikely. Ngannou famously signed a multi-year deal with the PFL in May this year, meaning a UFC comeback is not going to be on the cards for the foreseeable future.

However, that hasn’t stopped ‘Bones’ and ‘The Predator’ from poking at one another on social media, with Jones making fun of Ngannou’s claim to being the "baddest man on the planet" last month.

Last night saw the feud between them take another twist. During the PFL 5 event, Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou, who were both in the crowd watching, squared up to one another and exchanged some words.

The two men did seem cordial enough, shaking hands, but it was clear that they were also sizing each other up. This was something that didn’t go unnoticed by former UFC two-division title challenger Chael Sonnen.

‘The American Gangster’, who was defeated by Jon Jones in the octagon a decade ago, took to Twitter to post the following:

“Shouldn’t have let him get close...”

This, of course, was a reference to an infamous moment during the third season of 'The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil', which saw Chael Sonnen and his opposing coach Wanderlei Silva brawl in the TUF gym.

The two men, who were at the time bitter rivals, ended up scrapping after ‘The Axe Murderer’ got into Sonnen’s face. ‘The American Gangster’ attempted to force Silva to back down but then ended up tackling him to the ground after telling him “I can’t let you get close!”

PFL president chimes in on the Jon Jones–Francis Ngannou face-off: What did the rivals have to say to each other?

Jon Jones’ face-off with Francis Ngannou at the PFL 5 event last night has set the internet ablaze. So, what did the two men say to each other?

One observer who probably has a good idea is PFL president, kickboxing legend Ray Sefo.

Sefo got between the two rivals before things got overly heated, and he revealed that the conversation was largely respectful.

Speaking to the media after the event, Sefo had the following to say about the face-off:

“They had nothing but respect for each other, they both said what they wanted to say, they both want to fight each other. Then, I believe, Francis also said, 'Brother, my advice to you is, don’t let the system dictate what you do.' And so you know, I think Jon was appreciative of that feedback, if you will, and like I said, there was a lot of respect there and they both want that fight.”

