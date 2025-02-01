Chael Sonnen urges UFC to book Bryce Mitchell against "BAD-A**" Israeli fighter in light of 'Thug Nasty' praising Adolf H*tler: "MAKE IT HAPPEN!!!"

UFC legend Chael Sonnen has pleaded with the UFC to book Bryce Mitchell against Israeli fighter Natan Levy, following Mitchell's highly controversial comments regarding Adolf H*tler.

Earlier this week, 'Thug Nasty' made headlines for all the wrong reasons following the release of the first episode of his podcast, ArkanSanity. During the show, Mitchell shocked the world for comments he made regarding the former Nazi party leader. He said:

"I honestly think that Hitl*r was a good guy based up my own research, not my public education indoctrination. I do really think before Hitl*r got on meth, he was a guy to go fishing with. He fought for his country. He wanted to purify it by kicking the greedy Jews out that were destroying his country and turning them all into gays."

Bryce Mitchell's comments sent shockwaves throughout the MMA community, prompting a swift response from Dana White, which saw the UFC CEO label the 30-year-old as "dumb and ignorant." The featherweight also caught the attention of lightweight contender Natan Levy, with the Israeli fighter offering Mitchell an educational lesson or a physical one in the octagon.

Check out Natan Levy's response here:

Following Levy's response to Mitchell, Chael Sonnen soon weighed in and expressed his desire to see the pair face-off. 'The American Gangster' took to X, where he pleaded with UFC officials to make it happen. He wrote:

"NATAN LEVY. Gets the TRUTH TELLING BAD-ASS AWARD of the day. Been TOO LONG since we saw him in the OCTAGON. LEVY vs MITCHELL. UFC MAKE IT HAPPEN!!!"

Check out Chael Sonnen's tweet here:

Bryce Mitchell responds to Natan Levy's callout, following controversial Adolf H*tler comments

Bryce Mitchell has responded to Natan Levy's callout, after the Israeli fighter challenged 'Thug Nasty' to a bout and offered him an educational lesson on history.

Following Mitchell's highly controversial take on H*tler and the Nazi regime, he has since faced a wave of backlash and received a number of callouts. Levy took to X to issue his challenge to Mitchell, which has now seen the 30-year-old respond. According to Mitchell, he would happily accept a history lesson as well as a bout in the octagon. Mitchell wrote:

"I'm definitely not a hater of yours, brother. Never will be. And I'd be glad for you to educate me on history. Thanks for standing up ready to fight, you're a real man. God bless."

Check out Bryce Mitchell's response here:

