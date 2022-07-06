"That was a very telling moment" - Chael Sonnen weighs in on Khamzat Chimaev calling out Alex Pereira

Chael Sonnen recently offered his take on Khamzat Chimaev's call-out of Alex Pereira. The former UFC middleweight asserted that Chimaev's demand to take on Pereira indicated a lack of clarity regarding his ideal weight class in the UFC.

Alex Pereira recently featured in a middleweight fight against Sean Strickland at UFC 276. 'Poatan' handily dismantled the American with a vicious KO in the first round.

In the aftermath of his scintillating performance, 'Borz' took to social media in a bid to train his aim at the Brazilian. He called upon Dana White and the UFC matchmakers to give him the opportunity to derail the 'Poatan' hype train.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'The American Gangster' asserted that Chimaev is lobbying for a fight against Pereira because he is uncertain about the ideal weight class for himself.

Furthermore, a fight against Pereira would be the No. 1 contender's fight as the Brazilian has been recognized as the next contender for the 180lbs strap by the champion himself.

Sonnen further confirmed that a fight against the Brazilian could put 'Borz' in the perfect position to compete for the title. Here's what he had to say about the same:

"That was a very telling moment okay... Chimaev wanted a match that would give him clarity. We have no clarity on Chimaev. I mean, us, the audience, we now know that Chimaev doesn't either... If he could get the match with Pereira, that would solidify him at a weight class even if it's not ideal, he does not care. It's now a weight class that solidifies him in a number one contender's match. He now has clarity."

Check out Chael Sonnen's take on Khamzat Chimaev's situation below:

Khamzat Chimaev alludes to a potential fight against Israel Adesanya in the future

In the wake of the UFC 276 action that took place at the T-Mobile Arena this past weekend, Khamzat Chimaev took to social media to declare his intentions of competing for the middleweight strap somewhere down the line.

Shortly after calling for a fight against Alex Pereira, the Chechen-born Swede set his sights on UFC middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya himself. In a post on Twitter, he seemingly shared the prospects of a fight between them.

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's post on Twitter below:

Chimaev is currently coming off a hard-fought win against welterweight bigwig Gilbert Burns. The duo locked horns at UFC 273 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, where 'Borz' outperformed 'Durinho' over the course of three rounds to walk away with a unanimous decision win.

