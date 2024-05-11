Challenger Denice Zamboanga shares why 'versatile' champion Stamp Fairtex will be hard to dethrone

Denice Zamboanga is aware of how well-rounded Stamp Fairtex is in MMA.

In September 2023, Stamp capitalized on Angela Lee's retirement by securing the vacant ONE women's atomweight MMA throne. Following her title-winning performance against Ham Seo Hee, the Thai superstar looks to defend her strap for the first time against close friend and former training partner Zamboanga.

Stamp and Zamboanga will headline ONE 167 on June 7. Heading into the intriguing matchup, 'The Menace' acknowledged the champion's skillset by saying this during an interview with Tiebreaker Times:

"She knows Muay Thai, kickboxing, and also MMA. She's been focusing more on improving her grappling skills."

Stamp Fairtex isn't the one heading into ONE 167 riding momentum. Following back-to-back losses against Ham Seo Hee, Denice Zamboanga took out Lin Heqin and Julie Mezabarba to receive a title shot. Only time will tell if the Filipino challenger can pull off the upset inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE 167 can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stamp Fairtex has second fight booked following clash with Denice Zamboanga

Stamp Fairtex wants to stay active and win more world title fights, so ONE Championship booked her a second main event. Two months after ONE 167, Stamp will challenge Xiong Jing Nan for her women's strawweight MMA world title in the ONE 168 main event.

Stamp must be ready to be tested like never before, as Xiong holds a promotional MMA record of 9-1, including four consecutive wins. If the Thai superstar can emerge victorious, she would become a two-sport queen and further solidify herself as one of the most dangerous female fighters on the planet.

ONE 168 will take place inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, during ONE's return to North America. Tickets for the event featuring three world title fights can be found here.