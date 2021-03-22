"See you at the top" - Michael Chandler posts adorable video with his son as he enters training camp for UFC 262

Michael Chandler has posted a video of him and his son on Instagram as he begins his training camp for UFC 262.

Chandler, who beat Dan Hooker at UFC 257 in his debut with the promotion, is set to battle Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title at UFC 262. The Bellator veteran is considered the favourite to win by some, but others feel Oliveira's eight-fight win streak should not be undervalued heading into the fight.

Michael Chandler’s motivation

One thing fans do know is that the fight is all set to go down on May 15th. It appears that Michael Chandler is pretty pumped up heading into the most important training camp of his life.

“Happy training camp day. First day of training camp. First day of the first week of training camp. We’ve got eight weeks until May 15th, Houston, Texas. UFC lightweight title. We’ll see you at the top!" Michael Chandler captioned the video he posted.

Chandler filmed the video with his son, who he and his wife adopted a few years ago. Chandler's son has made a handful of appearances in UFC content including on Embedded. He's one of the main people that Michael Chandler will be fighting for on Saturday night in Houston.

The UFC has lucked out with the talent they have in the 155-pound division. There are so many match-ups that could have been made for the belt.

Advertisement

Many fans feel like Dustin Poirier should be involved in this fight in some form, even though the specific details about how the bout was put together have yet to emerge.

“The Diamond” had supposedly been offered the fight but opted for the trilogy showdown with Conor McGregor which, given the money involved, definitely makes sense.

As for Michael Chandler, he knows that he’s already built a great legacy for himself in mixed martial arts off the back of his Bellator run. Anything that happens from here on in is just a bonus, both for him and his family.