Charles Jourdain not a fan of Josh Emmett possibly challenging for the featherweight title; suggests up and coming "new blood" fighter instead

Charles Jourdain recently claimed that he would rather see a relatively new fighter like Bryce Mitchell fight for the UFC featherweight title than Josh Emmett.

Jourdain pointed out that even though Emmett is very good in terms of his skills, he is not a personality who garners eyeballs. The 26-year-old also mentioned that the hard-hitting Emmett is already 37 years old and and will not evoke the kind of interest a new fighter can achieve. While speaking to Aaron Bronsteter of TSN, the Canadian stated:

"It's more of a perspective in terms of a UFC fan and when he said, 'Oh! the division needs new blood,' I am like, 'Bro, you're 37 years old.' What you mean new blood? There's not much excitement when he fights. Of course, he hits hard... In terms of skills, he is very good. But he is a flat bread personality. I would rather see Bryce Mitchell go up in there. Because Bryce Mitchell represents new blood more for me. I am talking as a fan right now."

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter



FULL INTERVIEW: Charles Jourdain would rather see Bryce Mitchell challenge for the featherweight title than Josh Emmett and explains why he wants to see scoring weighted more towards the fighter who has more success in the later rounds."FULL INTERVIEW: tsn.ca/UFC/video/jour… Charles Jourdain would rather see Bryce Mitchell challenge for the featherweight title than Josh Emmett and explains why he wants to see scoring weighted more towards the fighter who has more success in the later rounds."FULL INTERVIEW: tsn.ca/UFC/video/jour… https://t.co/W3HqCZqAcd

Emmett is coming off a decision win against Calvin Kattar in his last fight in the main event of UFC Austin. Jourdain, meanwhile, defeated Lando Vannata in his last fight in April.

Charles Jourdain opines on judging at five-round fights

Charles Jourdain was skeptical of Emmett earning the decision in his fight against 'The Boston Finisher'.

He believes Kattar did more damage in the later rounds of the fight, a criteria he feels should be taken into consideration while judging a five-rounder. Jourdain thinks that a fighter who wins the championship rounds is more likely to win the fight if the bout goes beyond the scheduled 25 minutes.

Here's what 'Air' added:

"In my perspective, when you are in a five-round fight, it doesn't matter if you win 1,2,3. I think 4 and 5 should give you more points. Because, at the end of round 5, we can see who was ready to go 6, 7, 8. That's who would win the fight."

Charles Jourdain is closing in on the top 15 of the featherweight division. He returns to action this weekend against Shane Burgos at UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Rodriguez.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far