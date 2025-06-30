"Charles looks nervous" - Paddy Pimblett sensed Charles Oliveira’s nerves before Ilia Topuria fight at UFC 317

Paddy Pimblett thinks that at UFC 317, Charles Oliveira was nervous before and during his bout against Ilia Topuria. Pimblett was in attendance at the T-Mobile Arena and watched Topuria knock out 'do Bronx' in Round 1.

Although Oliveira attempted to secure a heel hook early in the bout, 'El Matador' reversed the position. Once the two were back on their feet, the Georgian-Spaniard caught Oliveira with a powerful right-left combination and knocked him out cold.

Before the UFC 317 headliner commenced, Pimblett, who was watching the bout from the cageside, said right after Oliveira's walkout:

"Charles looks nervous, and Ilia looks calm."

Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria trade barbs

After knocking out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 and grabbing the lightweight strap, Ilia Topuria wasted no time in calling out Paddy Pimblett. Pimblett was then called inside the octagon for a brief faceoff, which ended after Topuria shoved 'The Baddy.'

Since their UFC careers began, the two fighters have had a tense relationship, and now want to compete in the octagon to determine who is superior. During the faceoff, 'The Baddy' quipped:

"Well done, lad. That was a heavy knockout. I give you that respect, but you will never knock me out. You cannot knock me out…. I finish you, little man."

'El Matador' fired back and said:

"I'm going to take your head off. I'm going to submit you... I'm going to put my b*lls on your forehead, you little pu**y. You get knocked out. You get knocked out even before the fight."

While UFC CEO Dana White was not pleased about the faceoff, a Topuria vs. Pimbett bout could be one of the highest-selling fights in UFC history. The Brit thinks the fight will sell on its own and has even compared his feud with Topuria to Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov's rivalry.

