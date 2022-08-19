"The UFC wants him to come back" - Charles Oliveira believes his fight with Islam Makhachev is a promotional attempt to bring Khabib Nurmagomedov out of retirement

No. 1 lightweight contender Charles Oliveira is scheduled to take on Dagestani grappling phenom Islam Makhachev at UFC 280. Both fighters will be looking to claim lightweight gold after the title was left vacant following Oliveira's botched weight cut at UFC 274. However, 'do Bronx' believes there is a greater purpose to his fight with Makhachev.

The 32-year-old fighter recently appeared on one of Brazil’s biggest podcasts Flow Podcast. ‘do Bronx’ was asked whether his goal was to bring Khabib Nurmagomedov out of retirement with this fight, to which he had this to say

“Honestly? I don’t think he’ll be back. I think this fight is happening now, mainly because of this, because the UFC wants him to come back.”

Check out the video with subtitles provided by Brazilian MMA Legends below:

Oliveira explained that he does not foresee ‘The Eagle’ making a comeback but knows that the UFC scheduled the bout with Makhachev in hopes of achieving exactly that.

The former lightweight champion believes that the UFC views both him and Makhachev as the perfect opponents to generate the kind of hype needed to ensure Nurmagomedov’s return.

Regardless, Oliveira has a tall task ahead of him as he gears up to face the highly touted Makhachev. However, should the Brazilian emerge victorious against Nurmagomedov's protege, one can expect the fans to be eagerly hoping for 'The Eagle' to make one last walk to the octagon.

Charles Oliveira’s comments draw response by Khabib Nurmagomedov, believes ‘do Bronx’ is feeling “pressure of the fight”

Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira recently took to Instagram and uploaded a video of caution directed towards Islam Makhachev. The video shows Oliveira telling Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov to avoid being arrogant in the run up to the title fight in October.

Discussing the Brazilian fighter’s video, Nurmagomedov shared his thoughts on the matter at an Eagle FC event, where he said:

"I think it's silly to think we're [Islam Makhachev and team] underestimating this fight. If we say we want to finish the fight early, I don't see any arrogance in that. I think Charles also has a plan and that also wants to finish Islam... So what? is that not arrogant from his side? That he wants to beat Islam Makhachev?... I don't see any kind of arrogance here. I simply think he's starting to feel the pressure of the fight."

Listen in on Nurmagomedov's reply to Oliveira below:

‘The Eagle’ turned the tables by stating that team Makhachev is not taking the fight lightly at all, and perhaps Charles Oliveira is lashing out as a result of the stress leading up to his fight with Islam Makhachev.

