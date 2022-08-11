"Is that not arrogance from his side?" - Khabib Nurmagomedov dismisses Charles Oliveira's recent comments, says 'do Bronx' is feeling "pressure of the fight"

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov has responded to recent comments made by former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

In a video uploaded to Instagram, Oliveira sent out a message of warning to Islam Makhachev and his team, which includes Nurmagomedov. 'Do Bronx' warned his Russian opponent not to be too arrogant heading into their 155lbs title fight at UFC 280 later this year.

'The Eagle' has since responded to Oliveira's warning and believes the Brazilian's comments only suggest that he's feeling the pressure of the occasion.

At a recent Eagle FC event, the former UFC lightweight champion said:

"I think it's silly to think we're [Islam Makhachev and team] underestimating this fight. If we say we want to finish the fight early, I don't see any arrogance in that... So what is not arrogant from his side? That he wants to beat Islam Makhachev?... I don't see any kind of arrogance here. I simply think he's starting to feel the pressure of the fight."

At UFC 280, Makhachev and Oliveira will put their impressive win streaks (10 and 11 fights, respectively) on the line in an attempt to capture the vacant lightweight gold. The bout will be the second time 'do Bronx' has fought for the belt, while Makhachev will be making his title fight debut.

Catch Khabib Nurmagomedov's full interview here:

Anthony Pettis believes Charles Oliveira could overtake Khabib Nurmagomedov as the GOAT of the lightweight division

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from MMA in 2020 with an undefeated record of 29-0. 'The Eagle' is widely regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time due to his dominance in the octagon, which included winning the 155lbs title and successfully defending the belt on three occasions.

Despite Nurmagomedov's accomplishments, Anthony Pettis, a former champion of the division himself, believes the debate on the lightweight GOAT isn't as clear-cut as some fans make it.

Speaking on BJPenn.com's Just Scrap Radio, 'Showtime' said:

"The media's running with that but I'm like, yo, it's hard to say he's the GOAT, just based on what Oliveira is doing right now, too. Like, see the names he's beating."

The 35-year-old added:

"Like Jon Jones cleared out the division and like, now he's moving up and he's left as a champion. Like, Oliveira has a chance to do that, bro. He beats Islam, the next in line is Beneil [Dariush] and [Mateusz] Gamrot. So I would say like, Oliveira cleared out the division after this one. Definitely the most dominant champion."

Catch Anthony Pettis' full interview here (from 18:25):

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak