Charles Oliveira channels his inner Jon Jones as he goes shooting in the desert

Charles Oliveira recently channeled Jon Jones while biding his time before trying to re-capture his 155lb title.

At UFC 274, 'Do Bronx' was due to defend the lightweight title against Justin Gaethje. A controversial weight miss meant Oliveira became the first UFC champion to be stripped of their title for missing weight. The bout went ahead as planned but only Gaethje could fight for the title.

Oliveira brushed off the drama with a bittersweet victory over 'The Highlight' that saw him extend his record of most finishes (19) and most submissions (16) in UFC history.

Dana White confirmed after UFC 274 that the Brazilian would be guaranteed to fight for the vacant title next. The lightweight title fight is expected to headline a PPV event this year, but as of yet, no opponent for Oliveira has been confirmed.

Much like Charles Oliveira, there are multiple UFC champions who attend shooting ranges in their downtime. Former light heavyweight champion Jones and women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko are often pictured training with guns.

'Bones' is a big advocate for the skills that transfer between gun training and the octagon.

BONY @JonnyBones Drawing from concealment while engaging multiple targets, moving to the rear Drawing from concealment while engaging multiple targets, moving to the rear https://t.co/MGxil9D4aN

Light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka believes Jon Jones is still the No.1 P4P fighter in the UFC

Many have tipped Jiri Prochazka to climb the men's pound-for-pound rankings after his stunning victory over Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 moved him to No.8 in the list.

Although the Czech-fighter is the current 205lb champion, Prochazka is still relatively new in his UFC career. 'Denisa' captured the title in only his third appearance in the UFC and has remained grounded. He is full of praise for the former king of the division, Jon Jones.

Speaking to The Schmo, the 29-year-old revealed he considers Jones to be the best fighter in the organization:

"For me, I have huge respect all my career for one guy and it's Jon Jones. I'm looking forward to his fight in heavyweight and it's too early to talk about me and to challenge another guy from another weight class to be the P4P first one. I have to defend the title, without defending the title you're not a true champ."

'Bones' Jones is expected to make his long awaited UFC return later this year, stepping up to the unfamiliar heavyweight division. Jones will likely face someone who in his opinion is the greatest heavyweight ever, Stipe Miocic.

