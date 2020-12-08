Charles Oliveira claims he has information that confirms Khabib Nurmagomedov will never fight again

Will Khabib Nurmagomedov ever return to the Octagon again? This is the question that's been on every fight fan's mind following the undefeated Russian's retirement from MMA in the aftermath of UFC 254.

Per MMA News, surging lightweight contender Charles Oliveira has claimed that he possesses inside information that confirms that The Eagle will never return to the cage again.

At UFC 254, Khabib Nurmagomedov cemented his legacy as one of the greatest fighters of all time by picking up an impressive second-round submission win over Justin Gaethje. The win extended Khabib Nurmagomedov's perfect record to 29-0.

After the fight, an emotional Nurmagomedov claimed that it was his final performance, fight the Octagon. Khabib revealed that following his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov's unfortunate demise, he had promised his mother that the fight against Gaethje would be his last as a professional fighter.

While many people - including UFC president Dana White - are still speculating a potential return for the Dagestani fighter, Charles Oliveira believes otherwise.

Charles Oliveira believes Nurmagomedov isn't returning to the Octagon

Oliveira stated that an inside source had informed him that Khabib Nurmagomedov has sworn on his father's grave that he won't fight anymore. The Brazilian believes that if the news is true, there is no chance of Nurmagomedov returning to the Octagon.

“Someone told me that he sworn (sic) on his father’s grave that he wouldn’t fight anymore. If that’s true, there’s no way he comes back. If he comes back, he would be going over his own word and his own father. If that’s true, the guy won’t come back. It’s over.”

However, at a recent press conference in Russia, Khabib Nurmagomedov stated that he would return to the Octagon only if he has his mother's blessings for the same. He further stated that he would take a conclusive call on his future following an upcoming meeting with UFC head honcho Dana White in Abu Dhabi.

Charles Oliveira will face Tony Ferguson in the co-main event of UFC 256 this weekend in what will be the biggest fight of Do Bronx's career. The fight will take place at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas.

The lightweight encounter is seen as a pivotal bout that will shape up the title picture in the lightweight division in Khabib's absence.