Charles Oliveira gives one-word answer when asked if Islam Makhachev is his toughest challenge so far

The UFC 280 headliner between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev is scheduled to take place on October 22, 2022, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The exciting clash of styles between an adept jiu-jitsu practitioner and a combat sambo ace is guaranteed to produce fireworks.

When asked if Islam Makhachev is the toughest challenge in his mixed martial arts career that has spanned over two decades, Charles Oliveira had but a one-word answer to give. The Brazilian, who's often accompanied by an interpreter owing to a lack of proficiency with the English language, didn't need one to articulate his thoughts with a prompt reply.

ESPN MMA reporter Brett Okamoto sat down with 'do Bronx' to preview his upcoming clash in a one-on-one interview. When asked whether Makhachev will be the toughest challenge so far for the 30-fight UFC veteran, Oliveira confidently replied:

"No!"

Oliveira was further questioned why he does not hold the Dagestani's challenge in the same regard as everyone else in the MMA community, to which he replied [via a translator]:

"He is a protege of Khabib and he [carries] that weight on his shoulders. I didn't choose fights, I just got on with them. And this is what we are going to do. It's a different story."

The 32-year-old former UFC lightweight champion drew a distinction between the journey of both combatants. As he views it, while the fight life simply chose him, his Dagestani rival had a pathway chalked out for him as Khabib Nurmagomedov's successor.

Watch the interview below:

Charles Oliveira comments on whether Khabib Nurmagomedov will return to fighting

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is just over a week away from stepping inside the octagon against Islam Makhachev to determine the undisputed lightweight champion of the organization.

Undefeated MMA sensation Khabib Nurmagomedov reigned supreme over the lightweight division before he retired after the sad demise of his father. The late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov envisioned Islam Makhachev ascending the lightweight throne as 'The Eagle's successor. Considering that, Makhachev is fighting for the manifestation of the esteemed combat sports coach.

Nurmagomedov, who's adopted the role of coach after retirement, has reiterated umpteen times that he is done with his fighting career. The UFC Modern Wing Hall of Famer dismissed the narrative that he might perhaps return to defend his friend's honor if Charles Oliveira beats Makhachev.

Weighing in on whether he pictures Khabib Nurmagomedov returning in the aforementioned interview, Oliveira stated:

"Honesty, I don't think he's going to be fighting again. Khabib has said he's retired and it's done. And I fully respect that decision."

