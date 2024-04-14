Charles Oliveira issues statement following split decision defeat to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300

Charles Oliveira has released a statement following his loss to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300. Oliveira squared off against Tsarukyan at the highly anticipated pay-per-view event of the year, UFC 300, this Saturday.

'Do Bronx' was in excellent shape going into the fight, having recovered well from his 2022 defeat to Islam Makhachev. At UFC 289, he decisively defeated Beneil Darush with a series of punches and a head kick, ending the bout in the opening frame.

With his most recent victory over Dariush, Oliveira also set a new UFC record for most finishes with 20, meaning that in his last 13 octagon appearances, the Brazilian had just lost once.

Meanwhile, Tsarukyan was also coming off a win against Dariush, as he defeated 'Benny' in little over a minute with a devastating knee and follow-up punches. This victory brought his winning run to three, as he aimed for his first lightweight title shot and a rematch with champion Makhachev.

In 2019, the 27-year-old made his UFC debut against the Russian but was unsuccessful that evening despite pushing Makhachev to the limit.

Throughout the fight, the 34-year-old repeatedly attempted to submit his opponent, showcasing his trademark grappling techniques. But Tsarukyan showed remarkable takedown resistance and tenacity, repeatedly eluding Oliveira's grasp.

The 27-year-old Tsarukyan, regarded as a potential future champion, pleased everyone with his diverse skill set. His outstanding strikes throughout the three rounds of action eventually persuaded the judges to give him the decision victory.

Tsarukyan defeated Oliveira via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29).

Following his defeat, Oliveira took to X and appreciated everyone who had supported him throughout, writing:

''Thanks for the messages. Today was not my day. I will come back better''

This victory is a huge step forward in Tsarukyan's career. The Armenian fighter has emerged as a strong contender in the lightweight division, aiming for a title opportunity. Oliveira may face a more challenging path to reclaiming the crown.

