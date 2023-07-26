Charles Oliveira is set to face Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 294 in October. Their rematch is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi, where their UFC 280 title fight took place.

Makhachev vs. Oliveira 2 came as a surprise to many fans, as just weeks prior to the announcement 'Do Bronx' stated that he wouldn't be ready to fight in October.

Charles Oliveira admitted during a recent media appearance that "it wasn't me" in the octagon against Makhachev last year.

However, esteemed MMA coach Ray Longo believes that if Oliveira is not being truthful about why he was defeated at UFC 280, then the rematch against Makhachev will end the same way.

Longo recounted a conversation with Aljamain Sterling after Sterling's first fight with Petr Yan at UFC 259. 'Funk Master' appeared to fade due to fatigue inside the third round, but afterward claimed that he had not eaten correctly post-weigh-in.

Longo insisted that Sterling tell him the truth about what happened so that they could make the necessary changes.

During a recent episode of the Anik & Florian Show, Ray Longo said this:

"After the first [Petr] Yan fight, remember [Aljamain] said he didn't eat right... the timing of the nutrients was wrong. But I remember sitting down with him months later and just going, 'Just tell me the truth, 'cause if you're not telling the truth we have to make some corrections. But if you are telling the truth, that you didn't feel good, then it's a different story.'"

Longo continued:

"If Charles Oliveira is saying the same thing, and his coaches had a talk with him and if it's really true, then it's a different fight..."

Watch the video below from 44:40:

Daniel Cormier believes Charles Oliveira will need to mentally prepare for Islam Makhachev rematch

'Do Bronx' bounced back from his loss to Makhachev with a stunning TKO win over Beneil Dariush at UFC 289. He initially stated that he would not be ready for UFC 294, and following the fight announcement, a former teammate of Makhachev believes the UFC may have forced 'Do Bronx' to accept the fight.

Daniel Cormier recently shared his thoughts on the bout and believes that Charles Oliveira will need good mental preparation for his UFC 294 bout. Cormier said this:

"The setting is set for a better fight, but the setting is also set for a lot of memories for Do Bronx that he’s going to have to conquer: same hotel, same venue, same location. He’s got to do a lot of mental preparation before he heads back to Abu Dhabi."

Watch the video below: