Charles Oliveira responds with Alex Pereira's famous catchphrase to hilarious transition edit of his submission compilation

Charles Oliveira reacted to a transition edit video of his submission compilation. He responded with reigning light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira’s iconic catchphrase.

Oliveira is having a great time away from the octagon, as he is often seen sharing snaps from vacation trips. He last fought in November at UFC 309 in a co-main event at Madison Square Garden, New York. He faced Michael Chandler in a five-round bout.

‘Do Bronx’ completely dominated the fight, securing a comfortable unanimous decision victory.

Recently, a fan tagged Oliveira on X and shared a video in which a toddler appeared to set up an armbar, transitioning into footage of the Brazilian star’s UFC submissions.

This heartfelt video evoked a reaction from the former lightweight champion, who responded with 'Poatan’s' catchphrase, writing:

“Chama.”

Check out Charles Oliveira's X post below:

Oliveira is widely seen as the greatest submission artist to ever step into the UFC octagon. He holds the record for the most submissions in the promotion with 16.

Additionally, he has the most finishes in UFC history, with 20 of his wins ending inside the distance.

Alex Pereira believes Charles Oliveira will reclaim the title

Alex Pereira and Charles Oliveira both come from the same country, Brazil. The two fighters share a great relationship and have often backed and supported each other.

A few years back, while speaking on the Brazilian MMA channel Olhar da Luta, ‘Poatan’ was asked about his friendship with Oliveira. The reigning light heavyweight champion revealed that he trained with him during the pandemic, heaped praise on his personality, and asserted that the lightweight star would soon capture the belt, stating:

"I had already trained with him. About two years ago, it was during the pandemic. The guy is super nice, he's a sensational guy. He deserves to be where he is, right? He's a guy who's going to fight for the belt again and I'm sure he's going to get that belt. The guy is awesome."

Check out Alex Pereira’s comments below:

Oliveira’s dominant performance at UFC 309 has cemented him as a top contender for the title, and it's likely he will get another shot at UFC gold soon.

Meanwhile, Pereira is set to defend his belt in the main event of UFC 313 against Magomed Ankalaev.

