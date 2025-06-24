Charles Oliveira reveals the coolest things he has in his $1,000,000 mansion

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has revealed to fans the most jaw-dropping items he possesses inside his $1,000,000 mansion in Guarujá, Brazil.

Oliveira's journey from rags to riches has inspired many. A boy born in the favela of Vicente de Carvalho in 1989, now holds many records to his name, has a biopic in-coming, and will also have a chance to reclaim his lightweight gold this weekend at UFC 317, if he defeats Ilia Topuria.

Recently, Oliveira gave the Full Violence crew an exclusive tour of his mansion. The Brazilian now possesses everything he could desire, including cars, dogs, toys, customized posters, birds, a swimming pool, and more.

Check out Oliveira giving the Full Violence crew an exclusive tour of his mansion below:

But what are the coolest things in his Guarujá mansion? In a recent interview with SHAK MMA, Oliveira said:

"It's everything you know. For a guy that came from somewhere like I did, to be able to live in a house like this, it's huge, it's amazing."

When asked about how many animals he has on the property, he added:

"Like a mini petting zoo in here, I got a little bit of everything, horses, cats, birds, there's a little bit of everything."

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below (2:52):

Charles Oliveira discusses whether he wants to fight Islam Makhachev again

In the aforementioned interview, Charles Oliveira was asked who he believes will have an easier time transitioning to a new weight class: Islam Makhachev or Ilia Topuria. 'Do Bronx,' said:

"It's hard to say. Everyone is different. Everybody's body type and game is different. So it's hard for me to say." [4:10]

When questioned about his desire to face Makhachev again, he added:

"I'm not looking to fight Islam. I'm looking to fight for the belt, and whoever has that belt." [5:00]

