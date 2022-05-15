"Come fight with us in Brazil" - Charles Oliveira's coach sends powerful message to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira’s coach Diego Lima has addressed Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev’s recent demands. The Dagestanis have called for a fight between Makhachev and Oliveira for the vacant UFC lightweight title in Abu Dhabi this October. However, Lima has asserted that the fight should take place in Brazil.

Oliveira is coming off a first-round submission win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 on May 7. ‘do Bronx’ missed weight and was stripped of his UFC lightweight title ahead of the fight. Despite beating Gaethje, he was ineligible to win the belt. Speaking to Ag. Fight, Diego Lima weighed in on a potential Oliveira-Makhachev matchup. A clip from the interview was uploaded to the YouTube channel Brazilian MMA Legends, where Lima can be seen saying:

“Actually, I think everything is possible. We work for the UFC. But me... Diego Lima, trainer, head coach… A person who’s out there trying to take care of Charles’ career as much as I can... why not in Brazil? Charles is the champion. Every day that passes, Charles is making more history. So why is Khabib talking about [a fight] against... Makhachev in Abu Dhabi? No, we would like Charles fighting in Brazil.” [Translation via Brazilian MMA Legends]

Additionally, jibing at those who are adamant that Oliveira must fight Makhachev next, Diego Lima said:

“So let’s go to Brazil. Come fight with us in Brazil.”

Watch the clip below:

Lima believes Oliveira deserves to fight in a stadium in his native Brazil, with everyone raucously cheering for him and watching him win at a local venue.

Watch Lima’s full interview with Ag. Fight in the video below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s shadow looms large over Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev

Khabib Nurmagomedov is arguably the greatest UFC lightweight champion in history. ‘The Eagle’ retired from MMA in October 2020 at the height of his prime and vacated the UFC lightweight title with an undefeated 29-0 record.

Although many have called for Nurmagomedov to return as he’s still relatively young, he’s consistently maintained that his mother doesn’t want him to fight, which is why he bid farewell to professional MMA competition.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc

13-0 in UFC



From Nashville to Fight Island, Khabib Nurmagomedov's unstoppable eight-year run through the UFC is officially at an end 🦅



The Eagle retires unmatched and undefeated.



We were lucky to be there for the journey

29-0 in MMA13-0 in UFCFrom Nashville to Fight Island, Khabib Nurmagomedov's unstoppable eight-year run through the UFC is officially at an end 🦅The Eagle retires unmatched and undefeated.We were lucky to be there for the journey 29-0 in MMA13-0 in UFCFrom Nashville to Fight Island, Khabib Nurmagomedov's unstoppable eight-year run through the UFC is officially at an end 🦅The Eagle retires unmatched and undefeated.We were lucky to be there for the journey 🙌https://t.co/cKZGiUnS92

Nurmagomedov’s shadow looms large over the lightweight division and a possible Oliveira-Makhachev matchup. Islam Makhachev happens to be Nurmagomedov’s childhood friend and longtime training partner.

Subsequently, many view Islam Makhachev as Nurmagomedov's successor and someone who can continue a similar reign of dominance after Nurmagomedov’s untimely departure, provided he beats Oliveira later this year.

