"Islam won't be able to take Charles down" - Charles Oliveira's wrestling coach makes bold prediction ahead of Islam Makhachev title fight at UFC 280

Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev will compete for the vacant lightweight championship at UFC 280 on October 22, 2022, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The match-up between a third-degree black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and the former combat sambo world champion has 'grappler's delight' written all over it.

Both fight camps have set psychological warfare in motion as the build-up to the fight is intensifying with each passing day. Most recently, Charles Oliveira's wrestling coach made a bold prediction ahead of the scheduled fight.

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has claimed that 'Do Bronx' might crumble under pressure and never show up to the fight.

Regardless of who the opponent will be, I just think Charles Oliveira will not show up in Abu Dhabi and the UFC will replace Charles with Beneil Dariush. Regardless of who the opponent will be, @MAKHACHEVMMA is on his way to becoming the best in the world #ufc280

Makhachev, on the other hand, laid out the perfect case scenario and gameplan for the fight.

Islam Makhachev relies on his wrestling pedigree to take down opponents with trips. The Dagestani maintains top control with his brute strength and disables his opponent by controlling their limbs.

In light of the claims made by the rival team and the odds that suggest Makhachev is the favorite, Oliveira's wrestling coach has asserted that the Dagestani will not be able to take him down. Alireza Noei said in a recent interview (Translated by MMA with Subtitles YouTube channel):

"I'm a wrestler, right? And when it comes to wrestling, he is a lot more grounded than other athletes. He's strong because of that. I tried it [disabling the limbs to establish top-control] with Charles a lot now, but you can't. I'll tell you with Charles, you can't stabilize him on the ground."

Noei added:

"I think in that fight [vs. Islam Makhachev], Charles won't fall. He won't fall. Islam won't be able to take Charles down."

Charles Oliveira's coach Diego Lima shares insights on preparations for title fight against Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira is training hard to recapture the UFC lightweight championship. The Brazilian will travel across the globe in this pursuit to face Islam Makhachev in enemy territories.

Oliveira has been training with former Iranian MMA fighter Alireza Noei in an attempt to emmualate his opponent's high pressure wrestling approach.

Charles Oliveira's coach Diego Lima claimed that while there is a deficiency of solid wrestling instructors in Brazil, his team has managed to provide the 32-year-old with excellent coaching by bringing in Alireza Noei from a country that is known as a powerhouse of wrestling.

In a subtitled video posted by Brazilian MMA Fighters, Lima said:

"We know Russian wrestling is very tough. Now we have Alireza. He is our wrestling instructor. Brazil has always been very deficient with wrestling. Many Brazilians left the country with this excuse. So we brought in an Iranian, exceptional in wrestling. Really good. His vision of the game is really good."

