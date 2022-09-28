"They've been a huge help" - Chase Hooper explains how the UFC PI has streamlined and made weight cutting easy (Exclusive)

UFC featherweight Chase Hooper is unusually tall for a featherweight at 6'1''. The 23-year old obviously has to cut a lot of weight owing to his relatively big frame for the weight class.

Hooper's last weight cut went extremely smoothly, thanks to the UFC Performance Institute [PI]. 'The Dream' revealed that the UFC PI has really streamlined things, checking in on fighters and suggesting changes to make weight cuts easier.

Hooper told James Lynch in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"Like the last camp and this one, I've really used the Performance Institute. Using those guys for the dieting and the supplements and all that... The PI has been great for that. You know, they check in every once in a while, see how I'm doing, they'll kind of adjust things from there. But they've been a huge help. My last weight cut was so easy and yeah, it really has just streamlined things as far as that goes. Especially as I'm starting to cut more weight."

Watch Chase Hooper's exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA below:

The UFC opened a state-of-the-art Performance Institute for its roster on May 22, 2017. Located in Enterprise, Nevada, exactly opposite the UFC Apex, the 184,000 square foot campus also serves as the company’s headquarters. The UFC has since opened another PI in Shanghai, China and also plans to expand the facility to places like Abu Dhabi, Mexico and Africa.

Hooper is currently slated to meet 30-year-old Steve Garcia at a UFC Fight Night on October 29th. Coming off a 'Performance of the Night' TKO win over Felipe Corales, 'The Dream' will now look to build a win streak.

Chase Hooper confirms move to lightweight in the future

Chase Hooper started his career as a lightweight before moving down to featherweight, where he has competed for most of his professional career. However, 'The Dream' acknowledged that he has been cutting an unhealthy amount of weight as he goes as high as 180 lbs.

Hooper knows that such steep cuts can severely impact his longevity. The rising featherweight hinted at a move up to lightweight in the aftermath of his latest win over Felipe Corales.

Hooper has now confirmed that he is sure of moving up 155 lbs. in the future. However, 'The Dream' also believes that he has a few scraps left in him at featherweight. The 23-year-old further told Sportskeeda MMA:

"I think I still have a good bit in me at '45. But I know '55s in the future for sure."

Chase Hooper earned his UFC contract with a decision win over Canaan Kawaihae on DWCS. 'The Dream' followed it up with a spectacular first-round knockout win over Daniel Teymur in his UFC debut before his career took a back-and-forth trajectory.

The 23-year-old prospect holds a 3-2 UFC record going into his clash against Garcia, who will be moving down from lightweight.

