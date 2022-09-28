I won't be like Ngannou in the first Stipe fight - Chase Hooper says Steve Garcia won't be able to hold him down and "lay" on him (Exclusive)

Chase Hooper has his next assignment inside the octagon booked against Steve Garcia on October 29, 2022 at UFC Fight Night.

Hooper (11-2-1) a black belt in jiu-jitsu, is widely regarded to have immense potential and is coming off a TKO victory over Felipe Colares on May 21, 2022.

Speaking to James Lynch of Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Chase Hooper previewed his fight against Steve Garcia. 'The Dream' said:

"I feel like he's [Steve Garcia] is kind of wild on the feet. I wouldn't say he's necessarily a brawler, but he's definitely got some brawlerish tendencies. I don't think he uses his length to his advantage."

Hooper added that while his opponent likes to grapple, he would have a hard time keeping the 23-year-old on the ground:

"He also really likes to grapple. I've seen him pretty much anytime he gets hit flush in a fight, he immediately dives in for a shot. Tries to wrestle, tries to do some grappling. So, I think it was Ontiveros his one win at 155 lbs. Not taking anything away from him but Ontiveros' grappling was non-existent in that fight. I don't think anybody is just going to hold me down and lay on me. I won't be like Ngannou in the first Stipe fight, just look at the clock and nod."

Chase Hooper referred to the first fight between Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic at UFC 220. Miocic used his wrestling to nullify Ngannou's onslaught on the feet and retained his heavyweight throne.

Chase Hooper predicts the outcome of his fight against Steve Garcia at UFC Fight Night

UFC featherweight up-and-comer Chase Hooper will lock horns with Steve Garcia at UFC Fight Night next month.

'The Dream' has had a bumpy road in the last couple of fights with two losses and two victories. However, Hooper is full of confidence and in good spirits going into the fight against Garcia.

Speaking to James Lynch in an exclusive interview on Sportskeeda MMA, Hooper predicted the outcome of the fight:

"I really truly feel like I can win wherever the fight ends up. Same as with the Felipe [Colares] fight I believe that I can beat him wherever the fight ends up. So it's really just trying to trust my instincts in the moment. And know that I'm making the right decision, not to kind of doubt myself or hold back or anything. But at the end, I'm always trying to get out of there early. Like TKO or last couple of submissions. I'm happy to end the night early."

