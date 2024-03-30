"Checks a lot of those boxes” - Bo Nickal and Khamzat Chimaev share similarities, says Jon Anik, who defends the American’s UFC 300 main card slot

Bo Nickal is set to make his third consecutive appearance on a pay-per-view card, with the highly-touted middleweight prospect set to open the main card of UFC 300 in a bout against Cody Brundage. Following news of his placement on the main card, above numerous former UFC champions, there has been an outcry from fans.

With the likes of Aljamain Sterling and Jiri Prochazka appearing on the preliminary card, confusion has been rife about why Nickal was afforded such a prestigious position on the PPV.

But play-by-play commentator for the UFC, Jon Anik, recently offered his thoughts on the matter. He likened the undefeated American's aura to that of Khamzat Chimaev, one of the sport's biggest stars.

Anik was recently interviewed by MMA Junkie, where he said the following about Nicka's UFC 300 slot:

"When Khamzat Chimaev came on to the scene it was during the global pandemic... When it comes to these certain athletes, Khamzat Chimaev, I would even throw out there 18-year-old Raul Rosas Jr., Bo Nickal. There's just a different electricity when it comes to some of these guys. You parlay their fight style with the expectation and pressure, and the fan intrigue, and I just think Bo Nickal checks a lot of boxes."

Watch Jon Anik's interview below from 14:25:

Bo Nickal previews potential title fight with Khamzat Chimaev in two years' time

Bo Nickal might be one of the most anticipated prospects in the history of MMA. He won gold medals in three consecutive NCAA Div. 1 wrestling tournaments and also came second at the U.S. Olympic trials in 2020 to the eventual gold medalist at the 2020 Olympic Games, David Taylor.

In 2022, UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith claimed that Nickal would "ragdoll" Khamzat Chimaev if the pair ever competed in a wrestling match.

In a recent interview with Michael Bisping, the undefeated middleweight shared his thoughts on the division, as well as a potential clash with 'Borz' in the future. He said this:

"He'll probably fight for the belt in his next one or two fights... I see him probably being the champ and that's someone who I would love to fight. I know I said that it's never personal for me, but he's a guy that I feel like has a crazy reputation who I absolultely have to take out before my career is over."

Watch Bo Nickal's interview below from 22:20: