Chingiz Allazov labels Superbon "the easiest of the top challengers" at featherweight

With his dominant win streak that has propelled him to the very top of the striking world, Chingiz Allazov has taken out several of the best in the world.

The featherweight kickboxing division in ONE Championship is one of the most stacked weight classes in the world of martial arts – and all the action over the years are a testament to the true quality of the category.

Allazov currently sits at the top of it as the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion and ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship winner.

Earlier this year at ONE Fight Night 6, he secured the divisional strap by dethroning Superbon Singha Mawynn, who at the time, was considered to be the pound-for-pound king.

In a recent interview with 1newsTV Online, Chingiz Allazov revealed a startling opinion about his former foe.

‘Chinga’ believes that his style is so effective against the former champion’s that he is the easiest of all the top challengers for him despite Superbon being so effective against everyone else in the division:

“Superbon is the top, he beats anyone, but he’s one of the easiest of the top challengers. He is still a very good opponent, but maybe against my style, I am better.”

It’s hard to argue with Chingiz Allazov based on his striking clinic at ONE Fight Night 6

A lot of people had Chingiz Allazov versus Superbon as a fight split right down the middle ahead of ONE Fight Night 6 in January.

His statements about the former champion’s style being the easiest for him to deal with was proven to be correct as the pressure and boxing of the challenger proved to be decisive early on.

Stopping Superbon in destructive fashion in the second round, Allazov’s performance is sure to be remembered as one of the highlights of 2023 in combat sports.

Building on it with his title defense over Marat Grigorian, it remains to be seen where the champion’s next challenge will come from but big things will surely await him in 2024.