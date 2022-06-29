Watch: Chingiz Allazov sticks a spinning back fist on Sitthichai’s face

Belarusian kickboxing veteran Chingiz Allazov has had incredible success in his ONE Championship run. Earlier this year, he won the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix after defeating Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in the final of the prestigious tournament.

ONE Championship recently shared a clip of the fight on Instagram. ONE posted Allazov landing a spinning back fist against the great Thai fighter:

Allazov made his debut in ONE Championship carrying kickboxing world titles from other organizations. In the ONE Featherweight World Grand Prix, he impressively defeated both Samy Sana and Jo Nattawut via knockout finishes.

In the final round, he faced Thai striking legend Sitthichai, who he out-pointed for a unanimous decision victory.

The Belarusian fighter has now earned a world title shot against consensus top pound-for-pound kickboxer Superbon Singha Mawynn later this year.

Chingiz Allazov vs. Superbon Singha Mawynn for the ONE Championship world title

It will be a battle of two titleholders when Chingiz Allazov and Superbon meet for the undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship. Allazov defeated Sitthichai in the Grand Prix final and the Belarusian fighter feels he already has the better win.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA he said that defeating Sitthichai is more significant than any of Superbon’s victories. He explained:

"I said before the fight with Sitthichai [that] for me Sitthichai is better than Grigorian and better than Petrosyan and better than Superbon. You know why? He is a stability fighter. He has individual style, he has a good safe distance in the fight... I said before [that] this fight is my dream fight."

The reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, Superbon, is on his way to becoming one of the greatest kickboxers in history. He holds impressive and dominant victories over big-name opponents such as Marat Grigorian, Giorgio Petrosyan, Sitthichai, Davit Kiria, and many others.

Superbon and Allazov are familiar with each other as they used to train together. Speaking to Tim Wheaton of Calf Kick Sports, the Thai-born world champion shared his thoughts on his next world title challenger.

"He's good, he's on the top level. He's quick, big guy, and tall. I think, for me, right now no one can stop me... Everyone knows me... We do our best... We do what we're good at... The fight is going to be fun."

Superbon and Chingiz Allazov are expected to have a major ONE world title clash later this year. The fight is not yet officially booked but fans are already excited for this kickboxing showdown.

