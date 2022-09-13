“If you want to fight, do it in the ring” - Chingiz Allazov wants his young fighters to stay out of trouble

After winning the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix tournament, Chingiz Allazov will get the opportunity to add ONE Championship gold to his collection at ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30. In the co-main event of the evening, ‘Chinga’ will face reigning world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Speaking with ONE Championship about his training, the conversation turned to the young fighters who work alongside Allazov at his gym in Belarus. He stressed the importance of training and using that as a way to stay off the streets and out of trouble.

“I have many young Azerbaijan fighters in my gym. I call them my younger brothers. I tell them all the time, focus on training, training, training... Don’t fight in the street. If you want to fight, do it in the ring. Don’t smoke, don’t do these things. You know, I am a Muslim, and I follow these same rules.”

Many of the world’s best fighters began their journey in mixed martial arts as a way of staying out of trouble. Allazov prides himself on being a positive example for the next generation of combat sports stars.

Becoming a ONE world champion would further his ability to positively influence those that work alongside him at the gym each and every day.

Chingiz Allazov will have a surprise for Superbon at ONE on Prime Video 2

Still a relative newcomer to ONE Championship, Chingiz Allazov has quickly made a name for himself as one of the promotion's top kickboxing competitors. With impressive victories over Samy Sana, Jo Nattawut, and Sitthicha Sitsongpeenong, ‘Chinga’ has earned his spot as the No.1-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender.

Speaking to ONE about his upcoming showdown with Superbon, Allazov was complimentary of the reigning world champion. However, he believes that he will surprise Superbon and the rest of the world when the two meet inside the circle.

“I have been waiting for this fight. I think Superbon is a good fighter; he has a good style. He is really a clever fighter and has good timing. I like this fight, and my team and I are only focused on this. I will have a surprise for him when we meet. My last two or three fights, I have said I have a surprise for my opponents. My last fight with Sitthichai, I said, ‘I have a surprise for him. I am not the same fighter I was before with him. I am another Chingiz Allazov.’ Now, we have a good plan for Superbon.”

Edited by Harvey Leonard