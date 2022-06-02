"I'm knocking his a** out"- Former UFC fighter Chris Avila calls out former NFL player Chad Ochocinco

Ex-UFC fighter Chris Avila wants to knockout former NFL wide receiver Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson in a boxing match.

In a recent interview, Chris Avila was adamant about a potential boxing match with former NFL superstar 'Ochocinco'. He believes the fight will excite fans and has targeted August 13 for his next fight appearance. So far, Johnson has faced celebrities and Avila wants to present him with a real challenge.

Below is a tweet from the TMZ Twitter page:

TMZ @TMZ Ex-UFC fighter Chris Avila tells TMZ Sports he wants to box Chad Ochocinco ... promising a knockout. tmz.com/2022/06/01/ex-… Ex-UFC fighter Chris Avila tells TMZ Sports he wants to box Chad Ochocinco ... promising a knockout. tmz.com/2022/06/01/ex-…

Avila told TMZ sports:

"I don't know if he'd accept it -- or maybe he wants to stick to fighting celebrities," Avila said of Ochocinco. "But if he's down to test his boxing skills, I'm down to fight him."

Both Avila and Johnson have boxing experience, however their bouts ended differently. Avila claimed victory against Anthony Taylor via decision at Paul v Woodley 2 last year. In contrast, the former Bengals wide receiver was knocked out early in the fourth round of his first boxing match.

As a more experienced fighter, Avila will likely have the upperhand in the ring. As he sees it, the end of the fight has already been declared.

"I'm knocking his a** out."

Avila has competed in many fight promotions, including UFC and Bellator. His pro MMA debut commenced in 2014 and his record stands at eight wins and nine losses. The California native is currently on a two-fight win streak with back-to-back knockouts and has one victory in boxing.

Chris Avila calls out Tommy Fury and AJ McKee

TMZ @TMZ Nate Diaz's teammate and close friend, fighter Chris Avila wants to fight Tommy Fury or AJ McKee, tells them not to act like "b**ches!" tmz.com/2021/12/27/chr… Nate Diaz's teammate and close friend, fighter Chris Avila wants to fight Tommy Fury or AJ McKee, tells them not to act like "b**ches!" tmz.com/2021/12/27/chr…

Last year, Chris Avila told TMZ he wanted to box Tommy Fury and AJ McKee. He feels Fury struggled in his fight with Anthony Taylor, who he defeated in their boxing rematch. Avila is confident he would make easy work of the 23-year-old British fighter.

As for McKee, there is controversy between their friend groups. The conflict became well known during an altercation that took place at an event the day prior to Paul v Woodley 2.

Avila, accompanied by Nate Diaz, Nick Maximov, and their team were ready to exchange blows with McKee, Taylor, and their group. They were pushing and shoving when security intervened. Fortunately, the situation did not escalate and no one was harmed.

