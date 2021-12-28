"Bellator fu****g spoon-fed that little bi***" - Nate Diaz's teammate Chris Avila slams A.J. McKee and Tommy Fury in latest callout

Chris Avila recently took a jibe at A.J. McKee and Tommy Fury.

In a recent interview with TMZSports, Chris Avila stated that he wanted to take on current Bellator featherweight champion A.J. McKee or Tommy Fury in his next fight.

Speaking about A.J. McKee, Avila said:

"Bellator fu****g spoonfed that little bi***. He's a bi***, you know what I am saying."

Chris Avila also stated that he had an advantage over 'Mercenary' in terms of size as well as experience, and believes that he will defeat the Bellator featherweight champion easily. Adding on to that, the Team Diaz product also opined that Tommy Fury would be light work for him as well.

"Tommy Fury got beat up by the guy I beat tonight which is funny. He obviously won but he did get beat up in that fight. It's light work. It's just another fight, Tommy Fury, don't be scared. You're a b**** and so is AJ McKee."

Watch Chris Avila's latest interview with TMZSports below:

Nate Diaz recently congratulated his teammate Chris Avila for win against Anthony Taylor

UFC welterweight contender Nate Diaz recently took to Instagram to congratulate Chris Avila's victory against Anthony Taylor in a boxing bout on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2.

Chris Avila defeated 'Pretty Boy' via majority decision on the untelevised undercard. He avenged a previous loss to the Team Paul fighter in the process. The two men previously squared off at Bellator 238 in an MMA contest where Taylor defeated Avila via majority decision.

Following the bout, Nate Diaz wrote on Instagram:

"Shoutout to my ninja @chrisavila209 held it down tonite with the w. Gang gang on they b*********."

Nate Diaz's Instagram stories

Prior to the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 ceremonial weigh-ins, Nate Diaz and Chris Avila got into an altercation backstage with Anthony Taylor and his team. According to reports, the scuffle was set off after a water bottle was thrown by one of the team members.

Bellator featherweight champion AJ McKee, a close friend of Taylor's, was also involved in the brawl. However, a tweet by MMA journalist Ariel Helwani stated that the scuffle was broken up before it could escalate any further.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani A bit of a fracas broke out at the weigh-ins between team Chris Avila and team Anthony Taylor. A water bottle was thrown. Could have exploded but was diffused rather quickly. A bit of a fracas broke out at the weigh-ins between team Chris Avila and team Anthony Taylor. A water bottle was thrown. Could have exploded but was diffused rather quickly.

