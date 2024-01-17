Chris Curtis retirement: How many times did 'Action Man' retire before returning to the sport?

Chris Curtis announced his retirement from professional MMA three times before making his UFC debut.

The journey of an MMA fighter is unlike any other sport. From fighting in hotel lobbies to parking lots, those committed to making it to the UFC or other major promotions must overcome adversity hundreds of times before establishing a stable career.

As a result, thousands of fighters worldwide retire before making it to the big show. When it comes to UFC middleweight Curtis, he hung up his gloves three times before solidifying himself as one of the most action-packed fighters to step into the octagon over the last few years.

In June 2018, Curtis fought on Dana White’s Contender Series against Sean Lally. ‘Action Man’ secured a third-round hook kick knockout win, but the standards for DWCS signees were much higher than, leading to him not getting a UFC contract.

Curtis initially told his team he was retiring backstage before returning to action seven months later. In November 2019, the Las Vegas resident fought and lost twice in one night of a PFL event due to a freak illness of another fighter. Once again, he decided to announce his retirement before returning.

In November 2021, Curtis’ commitment to MMA paid off when he made his UFC debut, knocking out Phil Hawes in round one. Since then, ‘The Action Man’ has established a 4-2 promotional record (one no-contest), including a 2023 Fight of the Year contender against Kelvin Gastelum.

Who is Chris Curtis fighting at UFC 297?

Chris Curtis hasn’t received the results he was looking for over his last two fights - a unanimous decision loss against Kelvin Gastelum and a no-contest against Nassourdine Imavov. The 36-year-old now looks to start 2024 off on a high note.

On Saturday, Jan. 20, Curtis will return to the Octagon during the UFC 297 pay-per-view main card. ‘The Action Man’ has been matched up against Marc-Andre Barriault, an underrated middleweight riding a two-fight win streak.

With a win against Barriault, Curtis could progress in the 185-pound rankings, where he currently holds the number 14 spot.

