Chris Weidman discusses whether he will ever fight again following brutal leg break

At UFC 261, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman suffered a horrifying injury after his leg kick was checked by Uriah Hall.

Weidman's leg visibly snapped in half, in what was one of the most brutal injuries UFC fans have ever witnessed.

Considering the nature of the injury, as well as the fact that Chris Weidman is now 37 years old, fans and pundits can't be blamed for thinking that we may have seen the last of the 'All American' in the UFC octagon.

Chris Weidman was recently featured on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour. The former champ was asked whether he still intends on returning to the UFC once his leg has fully recovered.

"I love fighting," stated Chris Weidman. "I love competing. It's what I'm best at. I love going to the gym. I love sparring and working out with the guys, and doing all the competitive stuff on a daily basis. It's what I love to do."

Whilst Weidman's competitive spirit clearly remains, he is also acutely aware that the recovery process for such an injury cannot be overlooked.

"I feel great. I felt great before this last fight. I felt amazing. I felt like I was the best in the world and I was ready to have some big moments. So, I'm going to do everything I possibly can, taking it day by day, day at a time, to get back to that spot. I'm just gonna try to control the things I can control. When I get back in the gym and they say my leg is fully healed and I'm able to do things the way I was just doing it pre-April, I'm a hundred percent fighting."

Chris Weidman on what would stop him from making a return to MMA

Chris Weidman has made it clear that he intends on competing again in the UFC.

But despite that being his goal, he does note that if he feels he is unable to compete at the level he was at before his injury, he will call it quits on his career as a fighter.

"Listen, if my body was at the point where it was like 'I can't do this anymore', I'd be done. If I felt like I was going to the gym and going with top guys, and I just wasn't able to do the things I used to be able to do. And they were beating me. I wouldn't just go in to the cage to collect a paycheck and get beat up."

Check out Ariel Helwani's full interview with Chris Weidman on The MMA Hour below:

