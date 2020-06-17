Chris Weidman reportedly set to return to UFC Middleweight Division against Omari Akhmedov

Chris Weidman will be reportedly return to the UFC in August.

For his return to Middleweight, Weidman will face Omar Akhmedov.

Chris Weidman

Chris Weidman is reportedly set for his big return to the UFC Middleweight Division and for his first opponent, the former division champion will be facing Russian sensation Omari Akhmedov in an exciting bout.

The fight was initially reported by TASS and is expected to take place on the upcoming UFC on August 8 card. And, despite the bout not being confirmed officially, there is a high probability that fights fans should certainly look forward to the return to Chris Weidman to the Octagon.

Chris Weidman reportedly set for UFC return in August

It looks like Chris Weidman has finally found his match in the UFC's Middleweight Division after three of his previously booked fights fell apart for various reasons. Weidman was scheduled for a comeback at UFC Fight Night 174 in May, however, his bout against Jack Hermansson was canceled due to Dana White postponing the event, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Weidman did claim that he accepted three fights from the UFC, during that period, none of those scheduled bouts were actually contested in the Octagon. However, the 'All-American' is now finally set for his big return to the Middleweight Division against Russian sensation Omari Akhmedov.

In his last Octagon outing, Weidman ended up losing to Dominick Reyes, in what was the former's debut fight in the UFC Light Heavyweight Division but didn't go the exact way as Weidman was hoping for. For his last fight in the Middleweight Division, Weidman lost to Ronald Souza at UFC 230 in a back-and-forth fight.

On the other hand, Akhmedov has been enjoying a long winning streak in the UFC, and in his last three Octagon outings, the Russian put away Tim Boetsch, Zak Cummings, and Ian Heinisch.

Come August 8, Akhmedov will aim to secure the biggest win of his career, as he will look forward to beating Chris Weidman and finally break into the Top 10 of the Middleweight rankings.

Details regarding the UFC on August 8 card are yet to be confirmed or finalized, however, the event is expected to take place at the UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. An exciting Heavyweight clash between Aleksei Oleinik and the returning Derrick Lewis is also in the works for the show and could eventually be added to a stacked UFC on August 8 card.

