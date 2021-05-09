Chris Weidman starts YouTube channel to document leg recovery, shares unseen footage ahead of UFC 261

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman has started a YouTube channel to keep fans updated about his recovery from his brutal leg break at UFC 261. Weidman vowed to stay consistent with the channel in a recent interview with ESPN.

He uploaded the first video that captured the moments before he made the walk to the UFC Octagon on April 24. The video uploaded to the YouTube channel shows his locker room routine on the day of the fight.

The footage is unique in the sense that it shows how quickly fortunes can change every time a fighter enters the cage against an equally credentialled opponent.

Chris Weidman (15-6 MMA, 11-6 UFC) broke the tibia and fibula in his right leg due to a checked leg kick from Uriah Hall in the main card showdown of UFC 261.

'All American' was coming off a unanimous decision win over Omari Akhmedov at UFC Vegas 6. He had hoped to put together a winning streak for the first time since the title loss to Luke Rockhold in 2015 snapped his 13-fight unbeaten career run.

The gruesome injury at UFC 261 mirrored the one suffered by UFC great Anderson Silva against none other than Chris Weidman back in 2013.

Chris Weidman feels obliged to share his journey

Chris Weidman has received widespread support and well wishes from the MMA community for his recovery.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of ESPN, Weidman stated that although he has not been active on social media, he will try to keep fans updated through his YouTube channel and other social media platforms.

The former champ stated that he is obliged to share his journey with fans after the amount of support they extended to him.

"I really plan on documenting this as thoroughly as possible. Usually, I am not that guy... But with this (injury), the amount of support and love I got and the prayers, I wanna really keep people updated as best as possible," Chris Weidman said.

Chris Weidman underwent emergency surgery to fix his leg immediately after the incident and is currently recovering at his South Carolina home. As revealed by him in a social media post, it will take between six and 12 months for 'All-American' to completely recover from the injury and resume full training.