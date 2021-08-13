Watch: When Gegard Mousasi secured a controversial TKO victory over Chris Weidman at UFC 210

It’s time to take a look back at one of Gegard Mousasi’s most controversial mixed martial arts wins to date.

The event was UFC 210, and the time was April 2017. On a card that was headlined by Daniel Cormier vs. Anthony Johnson 2, we also saw Gegard Mousasi lock horns with Chris Weidman in an enthralling middleweight bout.

Watch the fight below:

An unusual win for Gegard Mousasi

The contest was fairly even right up until the midway point of the second round when Gegard Mousasi seemingly secured a TKO win over Weidman through a series of knees. However, there was some dispute over the final result, with many questioning whether or not the knees landed were illegal - a theory that was later proven wrong courtesy of the recently introduced unified rules.

While many wanted to see an immediate rematch, it never quite came to fruition.

Ever since that night, we’ve seen Gegard Mousasi continue to thrive both in the UFC and in Bellator, to the point where he is now a two-time Bellator middleweight champion. He’ll hope to continue building his legacy with the promotion later tonight when he defends the strap against John Salter at Bellator 264. Mousasi is viewed as the favourite but at the age of 36, you just never know when someone is going to head on the decline.

Chris Weidman, on the other hand, has been on something of a consistent downward spiral since then, with his own run at the top of the UFC’s middleweight division now seeming like a distant memory. He suffered a nasty leg break earlier this year in a fight against Uriah Hall, with many wondering whether or not he’ll ever compete professionally in mixed martial arts again.

The obvious hope is that he can make a comeback and really put a cat amongst the pigeons in the 185-pound division but given just how far he’s fallen, it may be wise to focus on a full recovery from his leg injury.

So while we may not see Gegard Mousasi vs. Chris Weidman 2 anytime soon, at least we got this at UFC 210.

Gegard Mousasi says he would retire if he was Chris Weidman: ‘It’s not like you’re going to get better’ https://t.co/wXUoJ1SRMR pic.twitter.com/k5D9Zpz83m — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) August 12, 2021

