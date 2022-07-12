“More of the same” - Christian Lee says Ok Rae Yoon’s game plan isn’t going to change

Christian Lee will get his opportunity to regain the ONE lightweight world championship following a controversial loss to Ok Rae Yoon at ONE: Revolution in September. On that night, Lee was defending his world title for the third time against the South Korean challenger.

‘The Warrior’ was convinced that he won the fight due to several factors. In the end, Ok Rae Yoon’s hand was raised, prompting Lee to call “bullsh*t” on the judges’ decision.

Those sentiments were repeated after Ok Rae Yoon confirmed in a post-fight interview that Christian Lee had broken his orbital in the fight, causing the South Korean to have “double vision” for the majority of the contest.

The two fighters will now run it back in the main event of ONE 160 on August 26 in the first of back-to-back nights of action. While speaking to South China Morning Post, ‘The Warrior’ said that he will be prepared for another five-round war, but has no intention of leaving it in the hands of the judges again.

“For myself, of course, I plan on getting a decisive win, finishing him, finishing him soon, and definitely not going all five rounds. I will be prepared to do so. But I think for Ok, you know, really his whole game plan in his last few fights has been the same thing. He likes to get his opponents chasing after him. He likes to defend the takedown, wait until they're tired, and then put the pressure on, trying to get some flashy moves to win over the judges.”

Christian Lee expects Ok Rae Yoon to push for the knockout at ONE 160

Given the controversial nature of their last contest, Christian Lee believes Ok Rae Yoon, like himself, will be fishing for a knockout when the two meet at ONE 160. However, ‘The Warrior’ is not convinced that the South Korean will stray from the game plan that he typically implements in his bouts.

“And that's worked for him so far. So I think he's going to be training extremely hard. I think he's going to be looking to knock me out. But I think we're going to see more of the same from Ok and he's going to try and stick to that same game plan that's been working for him so far.”

On the flip side, new world champion Ok Rae Yoon has something to prove to the world when he steps back into the circle with Christian Lee in August. Believing wholeheartedly that he is the rightful winner of the first bout, the South Korean will return determined to put an end to any lingering questions.

Following their September bout, Ok said:

“I believe I won the fight and you know, it is what it is. I don’t know what to say. At the end of the day, if you talk about damages and clear shots, clear shots landed, I believe I landed more and I gave more damage and I believe that’s why my hand was raised. I really don’t get why there’s controversy regarding the decision because I think I clearly won the fight.”

