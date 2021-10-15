"I can tell you just what a great guy he is" - Chael Sonnen sympathizes with Chuck Liddell in light of domestic abuse allegations

Chuck Liddell was recently arrested on charges of misdemeanor domestic battery. Following his arrest, Chael Sonnen took to YouTube to describe Liddell and his personality.

"I can tell you just what a great guy he is... He goes into the same category as Daniel Cormier. Where you meet this dude that you assume is going to be the rough guy and you've seen him do some rough things on TV and you assume you can't joke around... He is not like that. He's a very calm demeanor... He's extremely pleasant to be around... I can't think of Chuck Liddell without thinking about MMA. He was the most recognizable MMA fighter in the world," said Sonnen.

'The American Gangster' describes Liddell as "extremely pleasant to be around." He also said that 'The Iceman' was crucial to MMA and was, at one point, the most recognizable face of the fight game.

Sonnen also asked fans to give Liddell some privacy following the arrest.

"Let him work through this with the assurance that all the details will come out... that seems like a reasonable request to me. And this is a guy whom I know to be gentle. I have seen him with his family... I can tell you what a great guy he is. I'm gonna leave it at that."

Watch Chael Sonnen's response to Chuck Liddell's arrest below:

Chuck Liddell claims he was a victim of the incident

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Information Bureau (via ESPN), officers arrested the UFC star for alleged domestic violence. The events transpired after law enforcement authorities found out about a violent confrontation between Liddell and his wife.

'The Iceman' was later bailed out after paying $20,000. Liddell posted a statement on Instagram, claiming he was the victim of the incident. He also mentioned that he sustained bruises and lacerations as a result of his wife's "assault."

