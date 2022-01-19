Ciryl Gane has allegedly thrown a whopping 202 kicks in 7 UFC fights

Ciryl Gane has allegedly thrown a whopping 202 kicks in his seven UFC fights. He will fight Francis Ngannou in a unification bout at UFC 270 on Saturday.

According to The Fight Analyst aka Garrett Kerman, Gane has thrown 202 kicks (32+49+61+32+8+16+4) inside the UFC octagon. Meanwhile, Ngannou has absorbed only 46 kicks in 13 outings in the world's biggest MMA promotion.

"[Ciryl] Gane is a very skilled kickboxer and claims that he will utilize his kicks in his matchup against Francis Ngannou. Gane has thrown 202 kicks across his 7 UFC fights. Ngannou has absorbed only 46 kicks across his 13 UFC fights #UFC270."

Gane currently holds a 10-0 record in his professional MMA career and is also unbeaten in Muay Thai (13-0). The Frenchman's former training partner and reigning UFC heavyweight champion, Ngannou, is 16-3 in his MMA career.

Ciryl Gane downplays leaked sparring video with Francis Ngannou ahead of UFC 270

Francis Ngannou used to train with Ciryl Gane at the MMA Factory gym in Paris, France. After falling out with former head coach Fernand Lopez, Ngannou joined the Xtreme Couture facility in Las Vegas and is currently trained by Eric Nicksick.

In the build-up to the UFC 270 main event, Lopez released old sparring footage featuring the top two heavyweight fighters in the world. His current charge 'Bon Gamin' looked extremely strong in it, and Ngannou claimed that he was made to look weak on purpose.

During a recent conversation on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Gane agreed that both he and Ngannou have had the upper hand at different sparring sessions:

"For me, it was a good part of my sparring. Sometimes, it was more balanced. Sometimes, it was better for him. Sometimes, it was better for [me]. Like every sparring you do with a sparring partner, this is a good part of myself. Not too much, but it was good."

Watch Ciryl Gane in conversation with Ariel Helwani below:

Francis Ngannou has only one fight remaining on his current contract and could possibly leave the UFC for good if he loses to Gane this weekend.

