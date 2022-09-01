"You think fighting for the title was a lot of pressure?" - Josh Thomson details how fighting in his backyard for the first time may affect Ciryl Gane's performance at UFC Paris

Ciryl Gane is set to headline the UFC's first event in Paris, France against Tai Tuivasa. While 'Bon Gamin' knows the pressure of fighting for a UFC title, Josh Thomson questions whether he's mentally prepared for the stress that comes with fighting in your home town.

Gane was born in La Roche-sur-Yon in Western France but has lived and trained in Paris for years. In a new episode of Weighing In, Thomson laid out his experience getting to headline a show in your own backyard. He said:

"This is a big, big deal and to think he's not feeling some kind of pressure? You think fighting for the title was a lot of pressure? Try fighting when your family, your friends you haven't talked to in five, six, eight, ten years now are all coming to watch you, hitting you up on social media, hitting you up through your phone, text messages. They're coming out of the woodwork, and they can be a distraction."

Thomson went on to say he hoped Ciryl Gane has spent the majority of fight week with his phone turned off, and suggested getting a 'burner' phone in the future so close family can still get in touch while well-wishers and would-be hangers-on can't.

Watch Josh Thomson describe fighting in his hometown below:

While this will be Ciryl Gane's first MMA bout in France, it won't be the first time he competes athletically in his home country. All but one of his 13 Muay Thai fights took place in France, including four in Paris.

Ciryl Gane insists nothing is going to ruin the UFC Paris "party"

If Ciryl Gane is feeling the pressure headlining the first UFC event in Paris, he's not showing it. When asked his thoughts on the exciting position, 'Bon Gamin' laughed and simply said it was nice to have "no jet lag."

In an interview with UFC.com, a relaxed Gamin suggested nothing was going to stop UFC Paris from being a big party. He said:

“I saw some interview from [Tai Tuivasa], and he wants to ‘F*** up the party.' But no worries — I’m going to win and we’re going to do the party together. This is a chance to have a little more fun. I really hope everybody is going to win this Saturday — every French fighter — and even if some guy is losing, that would be okay. This doesn’t make too much pressure."

Ciryl Gane comes into UFC Paris with a 10-1 record, the sole defeat being a decision loss to heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. While some are wondering whether the recent defeat will affect his mentality coming into UFC Paris, the French heavyweight has sounded more thankful for the opportunity to compete for the title than devastated he lost.

Mircea @MirceaMMA Tai Tuivasa and Ciryl Gane posing for a shoey is wholesome Tai Tuivasa and Ciryl Gane posing for a shoey is wholesome https://t.co/uj6nuJbD5T

