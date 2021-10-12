Ciryl Gane explains how a furniture shop closure led to his MMA career

Ciryl Gane is on a career high after becoming the UFC interim heavyweight champion following his victory over Derrick Lewis at UFC 265.

'Bon Gamin' is increasingly being regarded as the next big thing in the heavyweight division. That's because of his spectacular progress in the span of just three years.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Gane discussed his past and the career he targeted before venturing into Muay Thai and MMA. The Frenchman recalled his backstory of working as a salesman in a furniture shop.

"Yeah, that's true, I did a lot of work when I was younger. I used to work as a salesman for a furniture company... it was really hard... I had to do the odd jobs, too."

When asked whether he did the job out of compulsion or because he enjoyed it, Gane mentioned that during his time in France, sport was never considered a job and wasn't given much attention. He had no other option but to work along with his schooling.

Speaking about his entry into the world of MMA, Gane mentioned that after working in the shop for a decade, he had to leave when it closed. That's when he thought of giving combat sports a shot. He further mentioned that a school friend introduced him to Muay Thai.

Ciryl Gane recalled how his coach was highly impressed with his skills during his first trials.

"I got a friend from school who was in Muay Thai... He asked me to try my hands at the sport... and when I did my first training my coach was like, 'My man you did it already?' And I was like never... and he was like 'let's go to do something real then.'"

Catch Ciryl Gane's full appearance on Submission radio below:

Ciryl Gane will face Francis Ngannou in UFC 270

Ciryl Gane is set to face off against UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou at UFC 270 in January. The blockbuster main event showdown will be a unification bout to determine the undisputed champion.

The pay-per-view is also set to feature a flyweight trilogy bout between champ Brandon Moreno and former 125-pound king Deiveson Figueiredo.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane will fight to unify the UFC heavyweight title at UFC 270 on Jan. 22, multiple sources confirmed to @bokamotoESPN .Contracts are not yet signed, however both sides have agreed. The date was first reported by French media outlet La Sueur. Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane will fight to unify the UFC heavyweight title at UFC 270 on Jan. 22, multiple sources confirmed to @bokamotoESPN.Contracts are not yet signed, however both sides have agreed. The date was first reported by French media outlet La Sueur. https://t.co/NMRbrHEHpg

